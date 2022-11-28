Is Thanksgiving a holiday that we should be celebrating?

Turkeys, pilgrims, and pumpkin pie. That’s what most people think about when late November rolls around. The leaves change color, you take a few days off school to visit family, and you cap it all off with a huge meal together.

Many of us learned a similar story behind Thanksgiving when we were younger. To thank the Indigenous people for their help, the pilgrims invited them to a dinner called the first Thanksgiving feast.

However, according to American Indian Source, not many people are even aware that many Native Americans call Thanksgiving a “day of mourning.”

There are many things that the modern-day American isn’t taught about Thanksgiving.

According to The New York Times, there’s no actual evidence that Native people were ever invited to the feast. There are no written or oral records of this “coming together” ever occurring.

While Squanto did play a role in helping the Pilgrims, only a small part of his story is told. Additionally, there’s no direct evidence that turkey was even served at this feast.

Not to mention, the seemingly glossed over point of violence inflicted by European colonists on Indigenous people for years to follow this supposed momentous day. All in all, most of what we’re taught about Thanksgiving shouldn’t be taken at face value.

Even though many Americans don’t know the true origins of the holiday, is Thanksgiving still as popular as it seems?

According to Statista, 62% of Americans celebrate Thanksgiving. Many of them think the meaning of Thanksgiving is to give thanks.

This begs the question, even though the meaning of Thanksgiving has changed over time, is it still OK to celebrate it?

Personally, I don’t think that there should be a special day dedicated to being thankful. We should be thankful everyday, and we don’t need a giant turkey or family gathering to show how thankful we are.

Not only is the history of Thanksgiving inaccurate in many ways, it continues to hurt people. While Native American Heritage Day is the day after Thanksgiving, there are more ways we can support these communities instead of repeatedly bringing up a painful past.

First, we can all learn about and teach the real history behind Thanksgiving. Whether that’s reading up on history from Native perspectives or learning more about treaties and the history that’s left out of the classroom, take time to educate yourself and push past what we’re already taught.

We can also support Native artists to not only give more exposure to the voices that have been silenced in the past, but to also learn more about the people and culture.

Lastly, we can support Native clubs on campus, like First Nations at UW, to learn how we can help those in our community.

Not only do they spread awareness about the obstacles affecting Native and Indigenous communities, but they also hold on- and off-campus events to educate others about Indigenous cultures.

Thanksgiving isn’t a holiday that should only be celebrated once a year. Instead, everyone should be grateful for their loved ones and surroundings each day.

More importantly, there’s still so much more we can be doing for the Native communities on and around our campus to make everyone feel both safe and recognized.

Finally, make an effort to think twice about what you’re really celebrating during your next Turkey Day.

Reach writer Fiona Paterson at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @fiona_326

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality journalism by clicking here.