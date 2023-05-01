Is the English major really in decline?

Whenever I tell someone I’m an English major, there's always a surprised look.

Following their surprised faces usually comes a set of questions: “So how do you plan on using that in the future?” “Do you want to be a teacher?” and “I guess you could always go to law school.”

These interactions make me want to crawl into a hole and wish I never told them about what I’m passionately studying in college.

Sadly, this isn’t unique or new in any way. Students are expected to go into STEM-related majors and are often highly regarded, if they do so.

According to the World Economic Forum, STEM fields like computer and aerospace engineering are ranked among the “most valuable college majors” while humanities majors like visual and performing arts and other fine art majors are among the “least valuable college majors.”

Yet, has this drift been visible in college environments?

According to an article in The New Yorker, the answer is yes, using colleges like Arizona State University and Harvard as proof.

While this may be true nationally, the English major and other humanities disciplines at UW are not currently threatened by the increased popularity of STEM.

This being said, the future is certainly unknown, especially in regard to funding.

“They do not get the money to hire more people, and that is kind of major. I would say the funding is going to the STEM programs and not to the humanities,” professor of English Sydney Kaplan said.

Professor Kaplan has been teaching English at UW for over 50 years and has noticed various changes in the major throughout her tenure.

“There's some problem just in staffing … the size of the faculty itself has shrunk,” Kaplan said.

This is because of something called activity-based budgeting.

“It follows the student credit hours … the more students are taking classes in a department, the more of the funding from the university comes to that department,” Jesse Oak Taylor, associate professor of English, said.

When more emphasis is placed on the importance of STEM, students are going to drift to those majors. When this happens, the university is inclined to follow suit and place their funding accordingly.

Funding doesn’t only go toward the education students receive, but it also goes to further developing research in STEM and the humanities.

“What's one of the big discrepancies between the sciences and certainly some of the tech fields and the humanities is that there's very little money for humanities research,” Taylor said. “They see our teaching, they don't necessarily see the research that humanities faculty do as really a valuable thing.”

This goes to show that it isn’t that there’s less interest in the humanities. In fact, enrollment in the humanities has actually increased in the past five years.

Instead, it reveals that people don’t understand or think the humanities are important to the further development of society.

People can see the visible results of STEM research and how it might be implemented in our communities. Humanities research, which is done to better understand our communities and how we interact with other people and the world itself, is harder to see.

When this is compared to the latest technology that might improve artificial intelligence or medicine that could cure a disease prevalent around the world, it’s put on the back burner.

On top of this, humanities majors have to deal with the dilemma that their departments don’t lead to the same job prospects that STEM majors will have.

“There's a long-standing story that has sort of circulated in the world that you know, English or the humanities or whatever, are not a path to a career,” Taylor said. “That story is actually not true.”

The English major and other humanities disciplines are actually some of the more versatile majors out there when it comes to the job market.

“Lots of companies are genuinely interested in humanities majors,” Taylor said. “A lot of companies, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, whatever, are absolutely also hiring humanities people, because they recognize that you have to interact with people, you have to be able to understand how society functions.”

This is why humanities majors and areas of study will always be relevant. As long as society continues to function, there will always be the need for people to understand how it functions.

So, while articles like the one recently published in The New Yorker might cause some initial confusion about the state of the humanities, don’t fret.

You will get a job and play an important role in whichever community you enter in the future — all while doing something you’re passionate about.

As a society, we need to stop spreading the story that English majors only end up as teachers and that STEM is the only way to succeed, especially at STEM-dominated UW.

Instead, we need to push passion as the main way to find success in our society.

Reach writer Fiona Paterson at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @fiona_326

