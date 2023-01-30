Is there such a thing as a good tourist?

Not all tourism is good tourism.

A simple concept, isn't it?

It’s not often that tourists participate in self-reflection, or question how paradise for one may be exploitation for another.

We travel to escape the monotony of our day-to-day lives, yet it is constantly forgotten that wherever we escape to might be the setting of someone else’s monotony.

The Golden-Globe-winning television show, “The White Lotus,” explores this avenue of tourism among the class elites.

The first season conceptualizes white privilege and its contribution to the exploitation of Native and local communities. The Hawaiian islands serve as the backdrop for the premiere season, featuring a cast of mostly white — all wealthy — individuals staying in The White Lotus resort on Maui.

Yes, while “Aloha!” is my current drive for inspiration in life (listening to it on repeat as I write this), the actions of the resort guests should be anything but.

“Hawaii is a temporary paradise for those on the outside,” third-year Aliyah Siva said. “Then tourists leave and Natives are stuck taking care of the problems left behind.”

As mainlanders, we are selfish in our abuse of the Hawaiian islands.

Tourists flock to the sandy shores to take pictures, bask in the sun, and whether intentionally or not, contribute to an ongoing water crisis.

This past June, Hawaii underwent a severe drought and Maui residents were put under mandatory water restrictions.

The fine for locals in these areas was up to $500 for using water for nonessential activities, like washing their vehicles. The kicker is that the tourism industry, a group accounting for 44.7% of the Big Island’s water consumption, remained untouched by these water restrictions.

“Locals were having to cater to visitors,”Ellen Ahlness, UW alum and current health science specialist, said. “The shift to water as a finite resource highlights the tiering of tourists to residents that is unfair to residents.”

The overflow from the tourism industry is taking away vital resources from local communities, and as Indigenous Hawaiians speak up, asking tourists to stop choosing Hawaii as their vacation destination, the public still manages to refrain from hearing their cries.

Therein lies the issues with “good” and “bad” tourism.

Tourism is necessary for many economies, but only if it remains sustainable. When tourism in an economy becomes detrimental to local communities, the public needs to take a step back and reflect.

In Hawaii, there has developed a spread between the exploitation of natural resources and Hawaiian culture.

“It harms Natives' spirituality because they see their land as a familial being,” Siva said.

While the focus of “The White Lotus” is to follow the lives of the tourist elites, the lives of locals are reduced to minor bits — side plots to advance the show's main storyline. It mirrors the unfortunate realities faced by Hawaiian residents currently, even two years after the show's initial run.

“Hawaiian culture has been limited to certain areas,” third-year, out-of-state student from Hawaii, Annie Heinze, said. “It is not widespread anymore because of so many outside influences.”

When tourism exists in the capacity it does in Hawaii, companies see it as an opportunity to capitalize on the influx of tourists who will buy “I love Hawaii” shirts and bumper stickers.

“Hawaiian culture becomes nothing more than a costume for entertainment,” Siva said.

Tourism pockets, filled with stores and attractions catered to the visiting public, not to the locals and natives who live in the same region, are then created.

“When I walked around, most of the people on the streets were tourists,” fourth-year Sarah Lai said. “It makes you wonder what are the real parts of Hawaii and which parts are cultivated for tourism.”

If you ask someone from Hawaii how to be a good tourist, the answer is simple.

“Choose to be tourists in a respectful way,” Heinze said. “If you come to Hawaii, at least act as if you care.”

The concept of a “good” or “bad” tourist boils down to motivations.

“The White Lotus” tries to touch on this in its own satirical way.

The guests flock to the resort to restore their equilibrium, unified by their inability to see their own privilege. The satire drew from their sympathy for progressive causes, while they remained too consumed by their own neuroses to fully understand or actually care.

Their motivation is not to learn, but to escape themselves.

As they leave the island, those who are left behind are stuck with the fallout of the guest's stay.

They traveled to help themselves and they achieved just this, a week-long paradise lost in the clouds of their own self-absorption exemplifying the traits, I would argue, that make for a “bad tourist.”

Don’t get me wrong, traveling is important, necessary even, for the development of the human mind. We need to seek out an understanding of different cultures, and this can only be achieved by leaving the places we call home.

If you book your next trip in hopes of education — education on the land, the culture, and the people — you are, theoretically, a good tourist.

It is the pursuit of the commercial aspects of tourism, never venturing past pockets created to fill the minds of unsuspecting vacationers, that is inherently adding to the exploitation of a community and its culture, as seen in Hawaii.

“Understand where we come from and respect our culture,” Siva said.

Respect is learning about a culture, and it is also listening to the people of that culture.

When places like Hawaii release announcements asking people not to travel to them, it is not an encouragement, but a request from a community and a culture to not inundate them further.

“Good tourists” and “bad tourists” — these labels mean nothing if people do not heed their warnings.

“It is vital to remember what land you’re on, and how to support it,” Siva said.

Tourism as an industry is not exploitative until the tourists themselves make it so. Capitalism does not exist without the market buying into it, and the tourists in these economies are the market.

Buy local, eat local, don’t stay at resorts, and please, listen to the cries of a community when they tell you it's time to stop.

Reach writer Emma Schwichtenberg at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @emaroswitz

