It’s not me, it’s you

The icks, the turn-offs, the red flags. Our campus, like any other, is seemingly full of them.
“A red flag? Lack of communication,” first-year student Amber Salhus said.
“Not confident, redhead, bad taste in clothes,” first-year student Kishan Sood said. “For myself, my red flag is I can be a little too forward sometimes.”
“If they have no friends,” first-year student Anastasia Vargas said. “Or if they comment about your body and how much you eat.”
“Tattoos, like face tattoos,” second-year student Levi Rivera said. “Not a deal-breaker, but I definitely steer away from it. Like a warning sound, you know what you’re getting yourself into.”
“Everything is a red flag to me,” first-year student Nat Cabrera said. “If they misgender you. Or when they use the terms ‘real friends’ or ‘fake friends’ instead of just ‘close friends’ and ‘acquaintances.’”
There’s an incredible myriad of reasons not to date someone that sometimes it all just seems hopeless. How can we part the sea of red flags and, hear me out, actually find someone we want to date?
From not tipping waiters to going through their entire camera roll with you, all of these little warning signs give us the inclination to bolt. But which are valid causes for concern and which are us simply being judgmental? Is there even a difference between the two?
Turning to our favorite dating expert, communication Ph.D. student Benjamin Compton (who has seen his fair share of red flags), gives us his main causes for concern when meeting a potential new partner.
“The way I think about it is when you first meet somebody, you’re not with them most of the time,” Compton said. “95% of the time you’re not with them and 5% you are. We usually focus on the 5% that you are, and not thinking of things such as texting compatibility.”
This brings us to our first two red flags: the stage 5 clinger and the ghost texter. While we all have different texting styles, being too far on either side of the spectrum can send us those warning signals.
For those of you on dating apps, research shows that your success rate for a continued relationship is dependent on leaving the app and meeting in person or having consistent communication. If they aren’t responsive or are playing texting games, it might just be a clear sign of disinterest, or that they aren’t worth your time.
As for the constant texter, Compton assures us that it’s normal to be excited when first meeting a new partner. Yet, when that excitement gets construed as controlling or jealousy, you’ve got yourself a red flag. Especially, when they pull the pouting or guilt trip routine. Nobody wants to be castrated for being busy.
Another warning sign to look out for is how your date speaks of their exes.
“We all have dated someone crazy,” Compton said. “But if everyone they’ve dated is problematic, it could be a sign that, one, they make terrible choices; two, they’re the problem; or three, they’ve just had bad luck.”
So being wary of the “crazy ex” phenomenon may save you from being just another story they tell in a bar someday.
Another red flag is if they struggle with talking to you about their personal life.
“It’s cute to say, ‘I like how stoic they are,’ but how about six months down the road when they still won’t open up?” Compton said.
Compton has a few ways to test out red flags on a first date. First, how do they react when you bring up the idea of hanging out with somebody you could potentially be attracted to?
“Do they ask prodding questions?” Compton said. “That kind of thing shows that they may be suspicious in the future. In a perfect world, you should be able to hang out with any gendered person you want and they should trust you.”
Another test is to take them out on the town for a trial run. See what kind of balance you can achieve between being on your own and being together. Plus, you get to run them by the toughest critics of our dating lives — our friends.
“A lot of research shows that if your friends and your family don’t like your partner, that’s usually an indicator that you won’t have a long-term relationship,” Compton said.
And to top it off, of course, you’ve got the serious red flags that we need to be keen on in the dating world. Signs of violence, aggression, or if they always need to drink or consume substances while with you are definitely causes for worry.
Everyone has their list of red flags, some superficial, some valid, and that’s okay. Just know, the longer your list, the harder it’s going to be for you. That’s not to say you should lower your standards, but some of these issues can be worked with by proactively communicating with your partner.
Compton advises us to limit ourselves to three to five dealbreakers, a couple of big ones, and a couple of small ones.
“Everyone’s gonna have red flags,” Compton said. “It’s okay to have the red flags to ground us. You can communicate about them and work through them, though there’s nothing wrong with giving someone a chance.”
All in all, we must ask ourselves, are these really red flags? Or do you just not like them?
Some of us treat red flags like the plague and run at any sign of trouble. Some say, “bring on the toxicity,” and run toward red flags like bulls to the matadors. Either way, being honest with yourself and those around you about your concerns will save you the hassle and the heartbreak. Maybe we don’t want to admit it, but we have red flags just like everyone else. By recognizing that issues exist, we can start being proactive in our dating lives.
