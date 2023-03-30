It’s time for UW to offer abortion care on campus

From birth control methods to pre- and post-natal care, Hall Health Center offers a number of services for sexual health — except for abortions.

It is unacceptable that in a post-Dobb world, UW does not offer abortion care on campus.

California set the standard in 2019, when it led the movement after passing SB 24, requiring all University of California (UC) and California State University (CSU) campuses to offer access to abortion services on their campus by Jan. 1, 2023.

Now, all 33 of California’s public UC and CSU campuses offer access to on-campus medication abortion care, and UW has none.

Why don’t we have the same access?

“Under [Food and Drug Administration] guidelines, there is a 70-day window between the first day of the last period and when the final approval period is for mifepristone,” Meghan Eagen-Torkko, UW Bothell’s director of nursing, said.

It is within that 70-day window that students have to process their pregnancy and make the heavy decision of whether to carry out the pregnancy or abort it.

Only after making their decision would they have the remaining time to figure out the details like how to find an abortion clinic, how to schedule their appointment, and how to balance their class workload with this new stress.

“If you have to take buses, take time out of classes, be able to leave campus, it is not conducive to being accessible,” UW School of Nursing professor, Monica McLemore, said. “There’s no reason why half the population should have to be able to seek health care services outside of the protections and safety of the campus.”

Having abortion access on campus means students can see a doctor sooner, in a familiar and safe setting, without the anxiety of leaving campus.

“It can be really intimidating trying to find information on the topic,” third-year Cel Hausske said. “Having access on campus would make it a lot easier for students.”

Abortion care would be no different than any other health care being provided to students.

“On-campus abortions could remove the taboo,” fourth-year Sarah May said. “It could also reduce safety concerns surrounding the topic.”

A common argument made by anti-abortion protestors is that abortions via medication could negatively impact the health and safety of students.

“In terms of medication abortion, there is ample evidence that it is extremely safe,” Eagen-Torkko said.

Medication abortion is specifically the consumption of two sets of pills, the first pill (mifepristone), taken at the clinic, and the next set of pills (misoprostol) at home 24 to 48 hours later.

The largest concern with medication abortions is the identification of ectopic pregnancies, or a pregnancy in which an egg is fertilized but implanted outside the uterus.

Medication abortion providers, in our campus’ case, the Hall Health team, would provide a set of standard questions upon providing the pill that would address the former concern.

“The standard set of questions is intended to rule out or reduce the likelihood of an ectopic pregnancy,” Eagen-Torkko said.

Additionally, the recovery time would be virtually the same as the medical procedure practice.

Planned Parenthood explains that the side effects after an abortion, cramping, bleeding, and spotting, are consistent with both surgical and medication abortions. Students, regardless of the type of abortion, would need rest afterward and time to physically and mentally recover.

Abortion care on campus could mean the difference between someone having to recover in a clinic or hospital, next to people they don’t know or feel safe with, or in the comfort of their own home.

Students are more than capable of assessing their own statuses while recovering, Eagen-Torkko explained.

“There is excellent data on people being able to self-screen appropriately,” Eagen-Torkko said. “People can follow a checklist and decide, ‘Do I fit this criterion, do I not?’”

I spoke to Dr. Mary Kauffman, chief of clinical services at Hall Health, about the possibility of obtaining abortion services at Hall Health.

“UW needs to support training,” Kauffman said. “Doctors, nurse practitioners, and other providers need to be appropriately trained to diagnose and manage early pregnancy, to provide abortion care, and to manage any complications that could occur.”

While it is true that abortion is legal and protected in Washington State, in neighboring states such as Idaho, abortion has been banned at all stages of pregnancy.

“Ease of access is a concern, because Washington has become an access state,” Eagen-Torkko said. “It has become progressively more difficult to get appointments for medication abortion.”

In addition, it is necessary to recognize the stress it puts on our local abortion clinics.

“We get a surge of patients but we don’t have the workforce to match the demand,” McLemore said.

This is where the ACTIONS program comes in.

McLemore launched the Abortion Care Training Incubator for Outstanding Nurse Scholars (ACTIONS) program at UC San Francisco in 2018.

The goal is to create a well-trained workforce that can help to provide abortion care to the public, and recognizing its success, the UW School of Nursing is now working to incorporate their work into its curriculum.

“We have to be able to do some workforce development around people feeling they can safely and competently care for people seeking an abortion, and are connected with the organizations that helped with the training for the UC school staff as well,” McLemore said.

When it comes down to it, the question of abortion care on campus is not a matter of “if,” but “when.”

“The university needs to support training for providers and staff and that takes time and money,” Kauffman said.

California schools did not develop their on-campus abortion care overnight.

“There was a grassroots student movement within the UCs and the CSUs to be able to really push to have clinicians be trained, to have the equipment in the student health centers — it came from student activism,” McLemore said.

UW has the ability to make abortion care on campus a reality, and it’s time we start asking how much longer it’s going to take.

“It’s not a safety and efficacy question,” McLemore said. “It's a question about politics and false binaries.”

Abortion is not something that happens once in a blue moon. It is something we need to continue to talk about, and to continue to educate both ourselves and others on.

“Information is power,” Hausske said. “If we give information to students, then they can make empowered choices for themselves.”

We have the ability to speak up — and the louder we are, the more those in charge have to listen.

You cannot take abortion out of the context of a larger life. There is a person living that life and it is only that person who should make the decision about how their pregnancy ends. UW can be part of assisting in this decision making process.

The fact is, we need abortion care on campus, and we need it now.

