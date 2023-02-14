Lesbian is not just a porn genre

In high school, I was told by a close friend that a man in our class saw me as a challenge, and that he was determined to “turn me straight.”

Hearing this solidified my realization that queer, female-presenting individuals are perceived in many potentially harmful ways, especially in regard to their personal sexuality.

Women and gender non-conforming people who love women (WLW), especially lesbian identifying individuals, are often faced with scrutiny based on stereotypes that have been formed about them throughout history.

While comments similar to the aforementioned “turn me straight” one are occasionally about my gender identity or my commitment to my relationship, they typically focus on the subject of my sex life.

I’ve been asked how it’s even possible for me to have a sex with a woman. A doctor has told me that, because I have sex with girls, I will, ultimately, come into her office at some point, needing treatment for an STI.

I’ve lost friendships due to discomfort regarding how I may treat someone because I am attracted to women.

What’s more is that each time I’ve been faced with these uncomfortable conversations, they’ve been rooted in stereotypes of lesbians.

In the media, lesbians are often portrayed in two ways: One, the masculine, dominant, predatory type that men and women should fear, or, two, the feminine, hyper-sexual woman who was created specifically to appeal to the male gaze.

Societal catering toward the male gaze not only reaffirms lesbian stereotypes, but also diminishes identities due to the presence of queerbaiting and utilizing stereotyping for a plot in the media.

Queerbaiting makes activities like using dating apps, watching porn, and finding representation in TV and movies much more difficult and less authentic.

When asked what came to mind when thinking about WLW relationships, Sierra Ayers, a second-year at UW, responded simply.

“Reciprocation,” Ayers said.

Reciprocation is just one example of how lesbian experiences aren’t commonly perceived in ways outside of the male gaze, where they are portrayed unrealistically in order to be as sexual as possible.

These portrayals and the stigma around them play a major part in the discomfort surrounding lesbian identity, particularly its association with porn and radical feminism.

While lesbian fetishization and stereotyping are still prominent issues, there are so many reasons that lesbians are amazing, and these need to be more prominent in the media.

Lesbians have shown time and time again how influential and powerful they are. They fight the male gaze through full embracement of pleasure, gender, and expression. Lesbians have persevered through discrimination and embraced that experience as a way to connect with other oppressed communities.

Lesbians own their identities in such a powerful and conscious way.

I’m here to inform you that lesbians do, in fact, have passionate, romantic, and fulfilling relationships. Plus, we are even capable of having many forms of sex, not just scissoring, like you may see on your laptop and the media.

When they aren’t oversexualized, the intimacy and desire to have meaningful sexual connections where both parties feel fulfilled can be seen.

A rise in LGBTQIA+ representation in the media within the past couple of years has resulted in an increase of normalization of queer relationships in media, but the presence of cult favorites like “The L Word” and “Orange Is the New Black” still play a role in cementing stereotypes in, not only heterosexual circles, but in the lesbian community as well.

Lucy Zern, a second-year at UW, mentioned the need for media made for lesbians with better representation.

“I see minimal lesbian representation, especially of lesbians who are gender non-conforming, and/or are secure in their sexuality,” Zern said. “We need more than just ‘The L Word.’”

With Valentine's Day arriving, many individuals have love on the brain. Heteronormativity, once again, has straight couples in the spotlight this Feb. 14.

This season of rom-coms, cheesy pick up lines, and thoughtful gifts shouldn’t be left to straight individuals, regardless of whether or not they are the intended audience.

Diverse representation of the intersectionality of lesbian love needs to be shown more in the media, not only to increase the comfort and visibility that lesbians aren’t currently given, but also because we can be and are way more than a sexualized or demonized plot point.

