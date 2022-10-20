Letter from the Editorial Board: Iran protests follow-up statement

Editor's note: The Daily Editorial Board published an article titled “40 years after the Islamic Revolution, Iranian women are still fighting for religious freedom” on Oct. 4, an editorial condemning the Iranian government’s violence against women.

In the past few days, Iranian and Muslim students have reached out and taken the time to share how parts of this article were an offensive misportrayal of Islam and the Iranian government, particularly an illustration depicting a woman burning her hijab, desecrating a symbol of Islam. At their request, we have removed the article from The Daily’s website. We want to express our regret and sincere apologies for not being more careful when commenting on the events in Iran.

As a response, we have decided to rewrite the article, deconstructing what we could have done better, and showcasing the complexity that we previously neglected.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died in morality police custody weeks ago, setting off protests around the world. Authorities claimed her death was related to a heart condition, but according to her family, Amini had no pre-existing health problems.

Suspicion grew following her death and Iran allegedly began to censor media pertaining to this conflict. Journalists in Iran have reportedly been arrested, threatened, and had tweets and other media mysteriously deleted.

At the heart of this conflict is a Muslim woman’s right to practice her religion as she sees fit.

In Islam, the term hijab can refer to the headcovering itself or the religious code governing modest dress, and there are many reasons why Muslim women wear the hijab: to honor God,to deemphasize the importance of physical appearance, and many more.

In our previous article, we perpetuated the harmful framing all too common in Western media that Islam uses modesty as a way to oppress women. While this was not our intention, we acknowledge that we did not feature prominently enough the pro-hijab movements across the world.

Earlier this year, in Karnataka, India, female college students protested outside their government-run university after being denied entry to their classrooms for wearing hijabs, and the movement quickly spread to cities and public educational institutions across India.

Religious freedom is a human right, and despite the social, political, and geographical differences between these and other hijab-related protests, they are all examples of women fighting a dangerously misogynistic, globally pervasive Islamophobic rhetoric.

The Daily Editorial board strongly denounces the Islamophobic sentiment that hijabs are inherently oppressive. In reality, the oppression lies in the actions of an authoritarian republic that moves to curtail womens’ religious and civil freedoms.

Rather, we want to emphasize that women should always have the choice to decide how to practice their religion, whether this be by wearing a hijab or not.

In our recent article, we also addressed the transformative 1979 revolution that ultimately led to the country’s corrupt theocratic government. In our discussion of the cultural changes ushered in by the revolution, we noted how some Iranian women dressed similarly to Western women prior to the revolution.

While we meant to illustrate the sociopolitical shifts caused by the revolution, it was harmful of us to equate the way Iranian women dressed in the ‘70s to that of Western women. Glorifying American fashion as an example of womens’ freedom frames Western lifestyles as superior to Muslim culture, yet the freedom of women in Iran cannot be defined by the standards and attitudes of Westerners.

Because of the sloppy claims we made in our past editorial, we want to make clear that the oppression in Iran is not caused by Islam as a religion, but the Iranian government’s weaponization of it. We emphasize strongly the separation of church and state, and it is our opinion that the Iranian government’s intolerable use of hijab to control women is not a reflection of Islam itself, but of the men who hold power in the Iranian government.

We at The Daily condemn the gender-based religious oppression currently unfolding in Iran, and we encourage all UW students to educate themselves and aim to continue raising awareness. As journalists, we are especially concerned about Iran’s censorship and harassment of reporters.

It is imperative to stay educated and look out for ways to support not only the women of Iran, but also Muslim women across the world fighting to exercise their religious freedoms.

The following student organizations, among others, are actively spreading awareness of the issue: UW Seattle Muslim Student Association (MSA), Persian Circle UW, and Middle Eastern Student Commission (MESC).

Our job as student journalists is to represent the voice and concerns of our student body, and while we, as the Editorial Board, are composed of just six editors, we represent the voices of The Daily’s entire newsroom. As such, we would also like to make clear that, while we are under the banner of UW, we are an independent, student-run organization, and, at our core, a group of student journalists doing our best to inform our community.

That being said, we apologize for failing in this goal with our previous editorial. We know that there is much more to the protests in Iran than what we can possibly cover in 500 words, and we acknowledge that as non-Iranian individuals, we cannot capture the entirety of this important issue.

The Daily as a whole continues to value diversity in both our staff and our reporting. We encourage those who do not see representation in our content to apply to The Daily or submit guest publications as we want to platform your voices as members of our student body.

Moving forward, we will continue to hold ourselves accountable here at The Daily. We commit to making sure that our work both accurately represents our community and is a publication our students can be proud of.

