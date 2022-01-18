Editor’s note: This letter to the editor is in response to a Free Speech Friday article run Jan. 14, 2022. Guest content including Free Speech Friday editorials and Letters to the Editor can be submitted here.
On Friday, Jan. 14, The Daily published a Free Speech Friday op-ed by UW student Sabrina McClimans in which she questioned the School of Dentistry’s commitment to diversity after being turned away from our Campus Dental Center faculty practice. The CDC does not accept Sabrina’s Apple Health (Medicaid) insurance, which is why Sabrina could not receive treatment there.
Sabrina, who mentioned that she had disabilities, went on to say that the only other treatment option for her at our dental school would be by dental students at our Teaching Clinic.
However, there are in fact other clinical options available to Sabrina and other patients with physical and/or developmental disabilities at our school. If Sabrina was not informed of these other options, then that was a lapse on our part, for which I apologize. I would like to list these options.
Before I do, let me say that Sabrina makes a strong point about the importance of Medicaid to people with such disabilities. We have always recognized this, which is one reason why we are one of Washington’s largest dental Medicaid providers.
As for our clinical options for Medicaid clients with disabilities, we can start with our Teaching Clinic, where dental students provide treatment under close faculty supervision. Treatment takes longer because faculty members must check students’ work at every step, which does require more time. By the same token, many Teaching Clinic patients have been with us for years because they feel they receive closer attention and a fuller explanation of procedures than they might in a private practice.
We also offer treatment at our Dental Education in Care of Persons with Disabilities (DECOD) clinic. This clinic, whose patients are almost all on Medicaid, has been providing excellent comprehensive care for patients since the 1970s. DECOD focuses mainly on patients with developmental or acquired disabilities.
UW students with Medicaid are also welcome at our Dental Urgent Care Clinic. DUCC can accommodate people with disabilities too. While DUCC can address urgent needs, it can also identify the best subsequent clinical option for patients like Sabrina who require extensive care. This can be determined at the initial screening.
We also have our Center for Pediatric Dentistry at our Sand Point clinical facility not far from campus. The Center treats patients with any kind of disability up to their 21st birthday, and it also accepts Medicaid.
Again, I regret that Sabrina apparently was not told of these other options. We value our UW student patients and other patients of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds, and take great pride in the quality of care we provide them.
Gary T. Chiodo, DMD, FACD
Professor and Dean
UW School of Dentistry
