UW Leadership Must Protect Academic Freedom, Commit to Replacing Returned Funds

Editor’s note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.
We, the graduate students affiliated with the Israel Studies Program, wish to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the University of Washington’s recent administrative decision to return the endowment which funded the Israel Studies Program. Over the past five years, the Israel Studies Program developed into an intellectual home for many undergraduate and graduate students from various academic backgrounds. As graduate students with research which spans from the study of late Ottoman Palestine to the study of contemporary Zionism, many of us decided to attend this university because of Professor Liora Halperin’s scholarship and the world-class Israel Studies Program that she has built over the last five years. Now, the University’s decision to return the Benaroya endowment endangers the future of our vibrant research community.
While Becky Benaroya’s request to have her donation returned is surprising and disappointing, it is the University, not Mrs. Benaroya, which holds the ultimate obligation to protect the financial resources and academic freedom which make scholarly research possible. Returning this endowment not only unfairly punishes Professor Halperin for exercising protected academic speech but also sends the message that ongoing scholarship in the field of Israel studies may be met with professional penalties if it does not satisfy the unstated expectations of UW donors. This is of grave concern for us as graduate students, our professional colleagues, and advocates of academic free speech everywhere. We also offer the urgent reminder that strong historical research, like Professor Halperin’s research, yields nuanced historical conclusions that cannot be mapped directly onto binary political positions.
This institution and the broader Seattle community are our home, but the choice of administration will have devastating effects on our ability to continue our research. When deciding to join UW’s scholarly community, UW agreed to provide numerous professional opportunities: the opportunity to apply for generous research grants, meet regularly with visiting academics, and be part of an intellectual community that included a post-doctoral researcher in Israel Studies. These aspects of the program are necessary components of our professional development. For many of us, the Israel Studies Program has become our central intellectual home at the university, with its community of graduate students, affiliated faculty, and regular guests. We have used funds from Israel Studies for archival research, conferences, document digitization, and Hebrew language study. In the past five years, under the leadership of Professor Halperin, UW’s Israel Studies Program has become a model for Israel Studies Programs everywhere and a point of pride for the University of Washington.
In a single action, the university has reneged on its promises of support to ourselves and to our mentors and inhibited our ability to continue our work. Although our professors have assured us that our previously promised funding is secured, the university’s return of the endowment disables future growth of the Israel Studies Program by taking away funds intended for future graduate students, thereby stunting the growth of our intellectual community. We had reason to expect that the Israel Studies program would continue to attract talent from across the globe, building a cohort of expertise that would enable exceptional collaborative and cross-disciplinary work. The work of the Israel Studies Program is necessary and ongoing, but by returning the endowment, the university has compromised every single one of these academic pursuits.
Furthermore, this administrative decision by the University of Washington has cast a chilling effect on our own exercise of academic freedom. How can we know that our funding as graduate students won’t be at risk if we make a statement that runs afoul of a donor? Despite our commitment to the integrity of our research, the university has made it impossible to not consider self-censoring when our work may be deemed controversial. This is of particular concern to Israel studies scholars, but it impacts all ongoing research and is a blemish on the reputation of the University of Washington as a world-class research institution.
As her students and professional colleagues, we express solidarity and unwavering support for Professor Liora Halperin, and we regret that she has been placed at the center of this controversy.
Professor Halperin is a masterful instructor, an effective administrator, a brilliant scholar, and a constant advocate for her graduate and undergraduate students. Over the past five years, Professor Halperin built a globally respected Israel Studies Program at UW, which the university's decision to return the endowment places in jeopardy. Likewise, Professor Halperin’s own scholarship is exemplary and nationally recognized by her peers; her new book “The Oldest Guard” has been described by University of Chicago historian Orit Bashkin as an “extremely important work on Israeli national memory.” It is undeniable that Professor Halperin had far easily exceeded the professional expectations of the initial donation. This renders the decision of the administration all the more undue.
The administration of the University of Washington has consistently told us as graduate students that their inability to offer us better financial support in the form of increased research funding or higher stipends is due to a lack of funds. In this context, the decision to unilaterally forfeit a significant endowment appears all the more irresponsible. Since the university has made an irreversible decision to return the endowment, we call on the University of Washington to commit its own financial resources to the Israel Studies Program in order to attempt to rectify some of the damage done by its decision to return the Benaroya endowment.
Updated addendum: In light of the recent statement by UW administration, we are heartened by UW's stated commitment to making Liora whole, and the continuation of the Israel Studies program, and look forward to hearing more regarding the concrete commitment of resources to make this possible.
Signed,
Oya Rose Aktaş, PhD Student, history
Jacob Beckert, PhD Student, history
Joana Bürger, PhD Student, history
Ara Daglian, MA student, Middle East Studies
Büşra Demirkol, PhD student, Near and Middle Eastern Studies
Ari Forsyth, PhD Student, history
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.