Make student safety a priority

Whether it’s at night or middle of the day, I always make sure to keep one earbud out and to stay alert of my surroundings.

On the actual campus, most students feel safe. We’re sounded by other students, faculty, tour groups, and the occasional group of protestors. But off campus is a completely different story, and recently, things have been getting out of hand.

“West Campus and the Ave are a bigger concern for me, especially at night,” second-year Juan Haeckermann-Godoy said in response to an Instagram questionnaire. “With the shootings and such, it makes me not want to go there.”

The campus and the Ave are always crawling with students, and due to the increase in crime off campus, the former might be the only ideal place to hang out anymore, especially at night.

Even though crime is bound to happen on any college campus in a metropolitan area, it’s not fair for students to have to fear for their safety just to get food, to go home, or to get to campus.

We already have enough to worry about, like classes, our mental health, and the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s really scary to think that all of us are at a moderate risk of crime on the Ave when it should be low,” Haeckermann-Godoy said.

But crime is bound to happen, so the real question is, how do we prepare and protect ourselves for the inevitable?

The first step is establishing a better system to inform students and the community about what is going on.

“I do wish there was a better system for making students aware of what’s going on, as most of the information I’ve gathered is purely from other students,” second-year Summer Delehanty said in response to the questionnaire. “The UW alerts are often so delayed that they’re no longer helpful.”

When we receive updates too late, there’s no use in having them.

If students were to have a constant, real-life updating service, it would be much safer and easier for students to determine where to go and where not to go. We need to prepare ourselves before the crime even occurs.

“I think college campuses, especially the UW, should have a more intensive safety training – not a module that’s very easy to skip through and ignore,” Delehanty said. “This needs to address subjects like alert apps, walking alone at night, and what to do in certain situations that involve walking out on the street.”

The school itself should prepare all students for the crime and unsafe experiences that are bound to happen while studying here. Whether at orientation or seminars, it’s essential to know when a crime is likely to happen and how to protect yourself.

Additionally, UW could benefit from widespread security measures to step in and prevent people from getting hurt.

Although we expect that emergency services will protect everyone equally, we know from past events that that isn’t true. It should be made known that while security personnel are expected to protect, they are also held accountable when things go wrong.

“I don’t think that these people should have any deadly weapons whatsoever, but still equipped with tasers or similar to stop a violent criminal, if necessary,” Haeckermann-Godoy said. “There needs to be a point where we can feel protected and we can be assured that those who protect us have the appropriate morals for it and that they’re held accountable if they don’t demonstrate this.”

Crime is going to continue no matter what, so make sure to always be aware of your surroundings, and walk with a friend, if possible.

And, while UW has attempted to provide some protective measures such as Husky NightWalk and Lyft vouchers, their work comes across more like a metaphorical Band-Aid than a long-term solution.

Thus, UW continues to fail its students in terms of ensuring their safety, and if measures are not taken soon, don’t be surprised if nothing changes.

Reach writer Fiona Paterson at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @fiona_326

