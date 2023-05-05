One hour with the president is not enough

On May 2, UW President Ana Mari Cauce sat down with The Daily to answer our questions addressing widespread student concerns. As it is with every person in power, we hold a responsibility to meet Cauce and her duties with a healthy dose of skepticism.

At the beginning of Cauce’s meeting with The Daily, she explained that she once studied journalism as an undergraduate. After some time of believing she could change the world with reporting, she realized that she “didn’t like to ask people questions they don’t want to be asked.”

The Daily took it upon itself to ask her some of the tougher questions this past week.

To this, Cauce expressed her appreciation and went further to vocalize her willingness, and even desire, to always be available to answer any questions the UW community has for her.

In our meeting, we asked about student safety, artificial intelligence in classrooms, the Black Student Union’s (BSU) demands regarding the George Washington statue, demands for divestment from Boeing and LexisNexis, furniture purchased from prison labor, free speech on campus, student healthcare, and LGBTQIA+ rights.

Each answer by Cauce was met with the intention of transparency. The hour spent with Cauce mirrored more of a candid discussion than a forum, where each response was met with a level of forthrightness.

In response to one of the questions in particular, Cauce was notably frank.

“Is there any truth to the rumor that UW has dorm furniture bought from prison labor?” Jacob Renn, Editor-In-Chief of The Daily, asked.

At first, Cauce answered very abruptly, plainly stating that, yes, UW does have “some” furniture from “correctional facilities.” After a follow-up question, Cauce elaborated on why we have furniture from these facilities.

“I feel very strongly about the importance of working harder to make sure prisons are not just places of punishment but of real rehabilitation,” Cauce said.

Cauce went on to discuss her involvement with the post-prison education program, particularly with the “Ban the Box” movement, which worked to prohibit job market discrimination on the basis of criminal record. Cauce noted that they have worked to implement “Ban the Box” on both our campus and others across the state.

“I have talked to people in the prison system, and the main issue they have is with the pay and not the work,” Cauce said. “The data tends to suggest that there are more people who want to work in these programs than not. This gives people something that they can actually do, the problem from my perspective is that they don’t pay.”

Cauce expressed that, as long as the working conditions and pay are good, she believes there is nothing wrong with giving people in prison work to do.

“If students want this [pay for correctional facility labor] to be changed, I would work with them to help get a living wage for these people,” Cauce said.

The other part of the equation that was discussed between The Daily and Cauce was that UW is required to take the lowest bidder when purchasing furniture. In regard to this, Cauce assured that the facilities they were buying from were, indeed, the lowest bidder.

She went on to add that, the last time the university bought furniture from a vendor sourcing labor from correctional facilities, they were in fact the only bidder, because these vendors have driven competitors out of the market.

While all of this reasoning is sound, it has not been confirmed whether or not the specific vendors UW has bought from do in fact have good working conditions and pay.

Allegedly, the furniture is sourced from the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen, the pay is well under minimum wage at around $1 per hour, and there is no choice in whether or not the people at this facility do this work.

The UW Supplier Code of Conduct has multiple texts that directly contradict the working conditions at the Aberdeen-based center if the allegations are true.

On top of this, the push from UW students to stop buying from these facilities started in 2015. Cauce made it fairly clear that she would be willing to work with students on their agenda for this.

No progress has been made on this front, and whether this is because the students involved in this movement have not personally reached out or because the administration refuses to work with them is unclear.

What is clear: much more research and clarification seems necessary in this discourse.

Stated with what could end up being misplaced optimism, it seems as though both the administration and student body share an interest in improving incarcerated lives.

Besides the topic of UW furniture sourced from correctional facilities, Cauce had particularly graceful responses to the concerns of both free speech on campus as well as the use of artificial intelligence at UW.

In response to the case of Stuart Reges and his inflammatory land acknowledgement, Cauce informed The Daily that, as a public university on public property, faculty and students have a right to practice free speech. The right is limited in the classroom setting, and we could see this in the case of Reges’ land acknowledgement.

“I think the best alternative to offensive speech is more speech,” Cauce said, reiterating an old talking point.

Cauce went on to explain her general desire for students to feel comfortable in their learning environments, and that overall, she believes it is dangerous to engage in any kind of censorship.

In terms of artificial intelligence, Cauce seems to have developed a well-rounded perspective.

“The toothpaste is out of the tube, and we are not going to put it back in the tube,” Cauce said. “We need to learn how to use [artificial intelligence] in ways that are ethical.”

In response to student demands regarding divesting from Boeing and no longer affiliating with LexisNexis, Cauce very briefly answered that for both of these cases, there is simply a “procedure” to be followed.

After having the privilege of an hourlong conversation with Cauce, it seems she falls victim to the same dilemma that any other leader does — not having enough time and too many things on her plate to make everyone happy.

Cauce’s well-spoken manner, general frankness, and overall charisma may have rendered me more hopeful than I should be, but it seems as though she is going into these post-pandemic years with students’ interests at heart.

To hear the exact details of these conversations and the answers to more specific topics not addressed in this article, The Daily will be publishing the full audio of our hourlong conversation with Cauce in the coming days.

Reach Opinion Editor Mary Murphy at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @marymurphy301

