One year later: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian armed forces crossed the Ukrainian border, launching a full-scale attack on the nation, and bringing an eight-year war back into public light for the first time since 2014.

As we pass the one-year mark of Russia’s authorization of military force against Ukraine, it’s high time we re-evaluate how international conflict manifests in our dominant discourse.

The Russia-Ukraine War is a conflict that dates back to 2014, marked by Russia’s initial annexation of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea. Unlike the invasion of 2022, Russia took great care to avoid the appearance of the use of military force, using the cover of their operational naval base to establish its own order on the peninsula.

Back then, the move, while shocking to the West, happened so quickly and quietly that the world didn’t know how to react beyond hushed conversations and dampened whispers.

No one wanted to aggravate the bull, especially not knowing how it would react.

Soon followed the “cession” of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine, led by Russian nationalists in the region who were heavily backed by Russia financially. But again, out of fear and lack of legitimacy in their call to action, most of the world turned a blind eye.

Russia launched a full-scale military operation, or open war, against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, following many denials of such accusations. With Russia encircling most of the eastern Ukrainian border, no one thought Ukraine would last more than a few days against the brutal attack.

But for the first six months, the unfolding events were the common language of the world.

Campaigns and fundraisers were started. Monuments were lit up. Ukrainian flags flew from every window and balcony. The eyes of the world were fixated on Eastern Europe and the atrocities being committed by what many regarded as one of the most powerful nations of the world.

In spite of this, just one year later, it seems the war has fallen victim to the common cycle of Western media.

We were outraged when we first heard of the invasion; we mourned those lost in major battles. By summer, international superpowers realized Ukraine’s strength and Russia’s failures, imposing sanctions on Russia, and even going as far as to send supplies and ammunition to Ukraine.

But, by February 2023, the most recent news has shifted to focus solely on the one-year mark. “Looking back” as if it was a long-passed conflict and not, to this day, an active war.

Even by July, the only stories coming out of Ukraine were the extremes: the siege and bombings of Mariupol, the failed battle for Kyiv, the surrender and eventual liberation of Kherson, the attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the photographs of city ruins and bodies littering the streets.

And while these events briefly turned the spotlight back on the suffering of the Ukrainian people, it’s remarkable how quickly the West has resolved its conscience about the matter.

With terms like “anniversary,” typically reserved for happy occasions, being brought up in the discussion now, I can’t help but feel as though we as a society, after sending many a thought and prayer, have moved on.

“We’ve seen it. We’ve cried with it,” we say. “What more do you want?”

In an ever-changing, digitalized world, it’s difficult to keep up with all of the information presented to us at all times. It’s impossible to dedicate all our energy to fighting against everything wrong in the world when there’s so much wrong in the first place.

But it’s also important for us to remember that just because something phases out of our dominant discourse, that doesn’t mean it no longer exists.

Refreshing a Twitter feed doesn’t refresh the world, and while we relax in the comforts of our far-removed nation, the people of Ukraine can’t say the same.

Beyond Ukraine, we can see this phenomenon everywhere. It happened with the COVID-19 pandemic, where, one summer day in 2021, we all collectively decided that the virus didn’t exist anymore.

It happened with the War on Terror in Afghanistan, where a conflict became so lost in the years that many people in our generation didn't even know it existed.

If there’s a cause that we care about in the world, it’s in our best interests to fight for that cause consistently. People’s lives are not trends to be recycled on social media.

So, whatever your cause be, whether it’s the war in Ukraine, or the Uyghur genocide in China, or the Israel-Palestine conflict, or even against big oil companies who pollute our Earth and destroy our hopes for a tomorrow — keep fighting for it.

Keep talking about it. Don’t let it become a phase in the media that loses traction once it’s no longer bloody. If Ukraine is the cause you’re passionate about, there are still plenty of resources out there for you to show your support.

Reach writer Alexandra Yakimova at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alex_theyak

