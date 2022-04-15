OPINION: 2022 ASUW election endorsements

ASUW is often seen as a bit of an enigmatic institution on UW’s campus. Many students are unsure of the actionable role of ASUW beyond its existence and, truth be told, sometimes the exact role of ASUW seems to even confuse members of The Daily newsroom. As much as we love to joke about this, it is problematic when ASUW, a supposed resource and source of representation for all students, is so unknown beyond a superficial level to many of us.
This year, we brought back the Daily-led forum as a way for The Daily Editorial Board to directly question the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) candidates about their priorities and how they plan to better UW. The forum also served to ensure the visibility and transparency of the BOD, which is funded individually from roughly $13,000 to $20,000 this year by student dollars through the Services and Activities Fee. In addition, we recognize that five of the positions are running uncontested and hope to ensure that attention is lent to the platforms of these candidates, as they will inevitably be elected due to the lack of opponents regardless of our endorsement.
The Opinion section is devoted to a fair assessment of the candidates for the ASUW BOD. These endorsements are a reflection of The Daily’s Editorial Board, made up of Opinion Editor Deborah Kwon, Arts + Culture Editors Anna Ergeson and Joshua Lee, and Development Editors Kyle Bender and Zoe Schenk. In this year’s election, eight candidates are running on the informal Huskies for Change ticket, and four candidates are running individually.
The below endorsements are informed by The Daily’s forum, The Daily’s coverage of the ASUW Senate forum, the candidates’ public platforms on the Elections Administration Committee’s (EAC) website, the ASUW Bylaws, email correspondence with the candidates, and candidate interviews held by The Daily’s News section. Endorsements are not a reflection of whether each candidate is qualified or not, but of The Daily Editorial Board’s confidence in each candidate to do a strong job in their respective position.
Along with this editorial, we encourage you to read the candidates’ platforms before casting your vote. Polls open Monday, April 18 at 12:01 a.m. and close Wednesday, April 20 at 11:45 p.m.
President
Timothy Billing (Huskies for Change), JT Lucero, Naomi Snow
The ASUW president acts as the head of the BOD, operates as the face of ASUW, and is responsible for representing the entire student body as a member of the Board of Regents. When considering our endorsement, we valued relative experience and qualifications as well as actionable items that the president could implement for the benefit and betterment of every student in a way that is not only significant, but also equitable. This year, The Daily Editorial Board has chosen to give no endorsement for this position.
Fourth-year student JT Lucero’s qualifications and intent are questionable. While verbose and employing decorative language, Lucero’s platform lacks substance and carries a strangely nationalist tone, having stated the purpose of “making UW great for those already going here.” In addition, Lucero’s qualifications feel like a gag, simply including a 100% win rate in “Wordle,” a level 80 player account in the popular battle royale video game “Fortnite,” and simply being a UW student since 2018. For this reason, we do not endorse Lucero and specifically recommend that no vote is cast in his favor.
Naomi Snow’s qualifications and platform fail to meet our standards as well. While we don’t find her status as a first-year a point of concern on its own, we do find her lack of qualifications — specifically, the lack of experience outside of being an ASUW senator — concerning. In an email to The Daily Editorial Board, Snow stated that, “With my lack of experience, I can actually relate to and understand the interests of the masses who are typically unaware or uninvolved with ASUW.” We find her platform to be lacking as well, missing out on the bare minimum requirements of the president’s role.
Timothy Billing is the current ASUW Senate speaker and the only presidential candidate with enough experience to consider voting for. However, we do not find Billing’s platform compelling enough to merit an endorsement. While it is clear that he understands the role as outlined in the Bylaws, The Daily Editorial Board finds that Billing does not have a significant platform to offer beyond this. In an email to The Daily Editorial Board, Billing outlined his priorities for his first three weeks in office, such as boots-on-the-ground work to survey students about their wants and needs involving ASUW. The most compelling part of his priority list was to tour campus with UW President Ana Mari Cauce in an effort to directly point out the issues that matter to students and to dine with her at Housing & Food Services (HFS). In addition, we find Billing’s repetition of his anecdote about being a food service worker at Dick’s Drive-In insignificant and somewhat strange to continue bringing up.
No endorsement.
Vice President
Paytan Murray, Lillian Williamson (Huskies for Change)
The Daily Editorial Board has chosen to endorse Paytan Murray for the role of ASUW vice president. The vice president serves as the internal officer and chief operating officer of ASUW and works to ensure that the budget, volunteer, and personnel operations function properly. Murray and Lillian Williamson both come from qualified backgrounds that have prepared them well for the position of vice president.
Williamson comes from an ASUW background, having been an intern at three different commissions. She is also the current director of the Queer Student Commission. Williamson’s platform includes the use of all-campus emails to communicate information, updating the Bylaws, and an acknowledgement of the nature of ASUW as an “inside club.” She addresses this issue through a focus on ASUW’s hiring biases and plans to revamp the hiring training to make ASUW more inclusive and accessible to non-ASUW students. In an email to The Daily Editorial Board, Williamson mentioned various actionable items that she would work on during her first three weeks in office, including a potential “requirement that all employees mark their workplace location on office hours pages and random office hours checks at least twice weekly for employees to ensure that employees are conducting their office hours.” While vice president is an important, internally-focused position, we found this to be of concern due to its authoritative, policing nature.
On the other hand, Murray comes from a less ASUW-involved background, having joined ASUW as a senator just this school year. However, she brings in leadership experience as the current UW Panhellenic president and her past role as director of personnel at an international tutoring company prior to and during her freshman year. Both Williamson and Murray include the platform point of editing and rewriting the Bylaws, but Murray makes it clear that she aims to do so in order to open up access to being active in ASUW, as well as ensure that harmful practices like sexism and racism don’t go unchecked. We also appreciate Murray’s emphasis on listening to the voices of those in the Student Disability Commission (SDC) in the process of rewriting the Bylaws, as well as the vice president role overall, continuing her collaboration with the SDC that she cultivated as Panhellenic president.
As The Daily Editorial Board, we believe that Murray will bring a fresh, external perspective to ASUW with many outside qualifications. She understands the workings of ASUW due to her experience as a senator earlier this school year, and we are confident in her ability to deliver and address the issues of ASUW’s exclusivity.
Vote Murray.
Director of Internal Policy
Brent Seto (Huskies for Change)
Brent Seto is running uncontested for the role of ASUW director of internal policy, who serves as the chair of the Judicial Committee and manages internal proceedings, such as record-keeping, procedures, and conflicts. With this in mind, we have decided to endorse Seto.
Seto brings three years of experience at ASUW, including working at the Judicial Committee, the Asian Student Commission, and the ASUW Senate. We find that his goal to work with senate leadership to effectively distribute monthly reports is an important basic measure, but believe that it may not be hugely effective in connecting undergraduates to the Graduate & Professional Student Senate (GPSS), as he states in his platform. However, we feel confident in Seto’s ability to chair the Judicial Committee, with his commitment to change the Elections Policies and Procedures to ensure that ASUW election promotions can occur earlier, during the fall quarter (compared to the current seven-week period between the EAC’s finalization of promotional materials and the candidate filing deadline), in an effort to mitigate uncontested elections, a recurring issue in recent years.
Vote Seto.
Director of Diversity Efforts
Daniel Tadrous (Huskies for Change)
The director of diversity efforts is charged with “coordinating inter-commission collaboration and diversity programming,” according to the Bylaws. For this role, Daniel Tadrous, a current student senator, volunteer for the Middle Eastern Student Commission, and content team member for the Svoboda Diaries Project, is running unopposed. Tadrous also has experience working with the Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity. The Daily Editorial Board has chosen to not endorse Tadrous.
Our choice to not endorse Tadrous is based on a lack of deep information related to Tadrous’ platform and serviceable qualifications. While we found some of Tadrous’ platform noble in its intent, such as “[w]orking to rid our campus of colonial and imperialist figures and replace them with positive diverse figures,” there appears to be no other information available that outlines what specific actions Tadrous will take to achieve those goals. In an email to The Daily Editorial Board, Tadrous said, “I plan on working with BSU to achieve their 5 initiatives, which includes the removal of racist figures such as the George Washington and Henry M. Jackson statues. I will be assisting the BSU in this initiative as well as others and following their lead with my full support behind BSU as Director of Diversity Efforts.” This response did not answer the question of what specific actions he hopes to take beyond promises of communication. His other action item relates to advertising and promoting ASUW positions through various commissions in order to diversity hiring.
While we are fairly confident that Tadrous will be able to do the job required by the position, we do not have enough information to vote for Tadrous nor recommend that the entire student body vote for him as well.
No endorsement.
Director of University Affairs
Nathan Mitchell (Huskies for Change), Adrien Chen
The Daily Editorial Board has decided to endorse Nathan Mitchell for the position of director of university affairs. This position entails serving as a representative for all university advisory councils, faculty councils, and other relevant academic committees. The director of university affairs is also a member of or a liaison for campus organizations such as the Senate Steering Committee and the Provost’s Advisory Committee, among many more.
As the current ASUW Senate on-campus committee chair, Mitchell illustrates an understanding of the responsibilities of the director of university affairs, recognizing the need to hold the UW administration accountable through commitments such as advocating for permanent hybrid and remote class options and an expansion of resources for students working as RAs and TAs. Mitchell also boasts a strong plan for his first three weeks in office, promising to bring back the Provost’s Advisory Committee and work closely with the GPSS. We also appreciate his plan to move the current 6 a.m. course registration time. Overall, through his platform and responses to The Daily, Mitchell demonstrates a clear understanding of the position and presents many action items to make the impact he hopes for.
Mitchell is opposed by Adrien Chen, the current director of the Office of International Student Advocacy. While we appreciate his unique experience of advocating for international students and goal to be communicative with the Faculty Senate, we found Chen’s platform to be somewhat vacuous. Chen cites a desire to “ensure an equitable major admission procedure for all” and to “investigate the current phenomenon of the disproportionate number of international students’ misconduct reportings” — both of which are vague statements. As Chen did not attend The Daily forum or respond to the Board’s follow-up questions, we are left with more questions than answers and, thus, do not feel confident endorsing Chen for the role of director of university affairs.
Vote Mitchell.
Director of Programming
Kisa Batool (Huskies for Change)
Kisa Batool is running uncontested for the position of director of programming. This position coordinates and oversees inter-ASUW programming, acts as a liaison to RSOs, and oversees the Husky Pride Fund. The Daily Editorial Board has chosen not to endorse Batool, as we find her platform to be insubstantial given the complexity of the role.
Batool does have the credentials necessary to do well. Her involvement as the recruitment chair of Phi Alpha Delta, UW’s pre-law fraternity, speaks to her ability to manage groups of people and work in a collaborative manner.
The director of programming is tasked with assisting Arts + Entertainment with planning and promotion for events such as the much-loved Fall Fling and Dawg Daze at the start of every fall quarter. However, Batool neglected to mention this aspect of the position in any talking point beyond stating her intent to “Work with Rainy Dawg Radio and Arts & Entertainment to build a platform to uplift student creators on campus.” Much of her platform boils down to attending meetings, which is an admirable, albeit mandatory, aspect of the job, but it is not sufficient to warrant an endorsement.
Though we failed to see actionability in Batool’s platform, her goal to search RSO funding records to see which organizations receive and make use of funding is a wonderful point in her platform. We are glad to see that Batool values equity among RSOs and has a plan to encourage diversity and address inequities. However, The Daily Editorial Board does not feel confident in providing an endorsement based on one platform point alone.
No endorsement.
Director of Community Relations
Ben Roscoe (Huskies for Change)
Regarding the position of director of community relations, current ASUW senator Ben Roscoe runs uncontested. The director of community relations is tasked with liaising with the Residential Community Student Association (RCSA) and HFS, along with several student organizations.
Though Roscoe failed to mention commuter students when asked about transfer and commuter students during The Daily Forum, his plans to reintroduce the ASUW Dawg Pack Advisory Committee and dedication to advocating for transfer students are admirable. Roscoe’s knowledge and commitment to working closely with RCSA and HFS further make him a compelling candidate. That being said, we find that Roscoe’s platform lacks specific actionable items, simply promising to “advocate” and “work closely with” organizations to ensure inclusivity. We hope to see Roscoe take specific steps toward his platform goals if elected.
As Dawg Pack vice president and founder of the Lettuce Eating Club, Roscoe has strong connections to many student communities and is clearly devoted to creating a genuine sense of community at UW, having stated, during the forum, that his primary goal is to “to make sure that I foster a campus where everybody has the opportunity to feel like they're connected to a community.”
Vote Roscoe.
Director of Campus Partnerships
Kennedy Patterson (Huskies for Change)
Kennedy Patterson, current ASUW director of programming, is running uncontested for the position of director of campus partnerships. The director of campus partnerships serves as the ASUW liaison for many of the outside organizations that have a connection with UW. This includes UWPD, the University Book Store, the Student Health Consortium, and UW Recreation, among others.
Patterson’s platform revolves around increasing safety and resources for students on campus, especially those who have been historically underrepresented. In order to accomplish this goal, Patterson intends to increase resources for UW counselors, with a focus on diversifying the therapist pool for students to choose from. Within her first few days in office, Patterson plans to send out a survey to determine students' concerns with UWPD and will move to address issues regarding campus safety.
While Patterson has many ideas, her strategy for communicating these plans, in conjunction with the director of communications, to the UW student body via The Daily leaves The Daily Editorial Board feeling like she lacks understanding of the role the student newspaper has on campus.
The Daily Editorial Board has chosen to endorse Patterson because of her personal connections to the issues she wishes to address, her experience within ASUW, and the number of plans she has to push organizations on campus toward inclusivity and equity.
Vote Patterson.
Editorials are written, edited, and approved by Opinion Editor Deborah Kwon, Arts + Culture Editors Anna Ergeson and Joshua Lee, and Development Editors Kyle Bender and Zoe Schenk, and reflect the opinions of The Daily Editorial Board.
Reach The Daily Editorial Board at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thedaily
