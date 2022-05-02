OPINION: Green anti-consumption as the new sustainability aesthetic

Sustainability has become a product-focused aesthetic.
If you have interacted with any social media-based advertising around Earth Day, chances are you have encountered a plethora of sales. Eco-conscious clothing, beeswax wraps, metal straws, stainless steel lunch boxes, tote bags, and silicone replacements for virtually everything we own were just a few of the “sustainable” products discounted for the weekend.
The absurdity of these Earth Day sales may not be apparent to everyone. After all, most participating companies sell products marketed as eco-friendly, so where’s the downside?
Well, the downside is that consumerism itself is inherently unsustainable — regardless of how “green” it’s advertised to be.
Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines consumerism as “the theory that an increasing consumption of goods is economically desirable.” Given that all manufacturing of goods imposes environmental costs and a constant supply increase is necessary, consumerism can’t be made eco-friendly.
Earth Day sales are a special kind of counterproductive. While celebrating the beauty of our planet and affirming the need for climate action, companies simultaneously lower prices in order to encourage people to buy more stuff — myself included — exacting more environmental costs.
When I first moved into my apartment, I was so excited to have control over what products entered my space. I spent the summer buying eco-friendly products from online sustainable boutiques and browsing Pinterest, feeling overjoyed at the prospect of creating a zero-waste lifestyle. All the products you saw on sale a few weeks ago occupied every space in my kitchen. The cupboards brimmed with bamboo and silicone alternatives while the fridge drowned in matching storage containers — not a sliver of plastic in sight.
I thought this was what “going green” looked like, but I didn’t actually use any of it.
The beeswax wraps were just impractical, plus I already had plastic food storage containers. I’d somehow forgotten that I don’t often eat lunch, so no need for a bento box to transport a meal somewhere. The reusable paper towels got old fast, and I quickly started using my roommates’ real paper towels. The silicone stasher bags were a pain to clean and didn’t stay open while I snacked from them. They soon ended up in the bottomless box of things I planned to take back home.
The aesthetic that social media uses to market sustainability and sustainable consumption is merely consumerism: unsustainable and excessive.
While green consumerism may not truly exist, green consumption certainly can — but it looks nothing like my little shopping spree.
“Maybe we have to talk about green anti-consumption,” Nives Dolšak, professor of ENVIR/SMEA 201, said. “Keeping the things that we have for a longer time, it’s not a decision of what to buy, but a decision of whether to buy at all.”
So what does green anti-consumption look like? It’s cutting up old rags to replace your paper towels. It’s reusing glass jars for food storage instead of buying matching containers. It’s rinsing and reusing the perfectly functional plastic bags and disposable containers instead of buying silicone and stainless steel ones. It’s prioritizing secondhand options rather than buying new, including new items from sustainable brands.
The idea of green anti-consumption can be difficult for people to comprehend. For starters, it’s antithetical to capitalism — the economic system that has the Western world in a chokehold and a main cause of the ecological crisis we find ourselves in today.
“Our society runs on a growth model, [so] we need to spend more money on goods and services every year in order for our society to function the way it does,” Kristi Straus, professor of ENVIR 239, said. “There’s a lot of money invested in getting us to buy more stuff we don’t need.”
But we need not rely solely on our economic system to encourage excessive consumption. It’s also a major cultural aspect of most developed nations.
“Unfortunately, conspicuous consumption, which is visible consumption, is or has in many societies been the indicator of wealth and success,” Dolšak said. “Why is that the case? A part is our upbringing and our culture … A second aspect is we are told what success is [by firms and influencers].”
Green consumption, at its core, practices reevaluating your needs. If you truly need a new sweater or grocery bag, then absolutely buy from sustainable brands if they’re accessible to you. But before you buy, take a moment to consider your other options: thrifting, swapping, reusing, repairing, or perhaps even not buying altogether.
When deciding whether to acquire things, Straus doesn’t subscribe to Marie Kondo’s “Does it spark joy?” method. Instead, she prefers the words of nineteenth-century designer William Morris: “Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be beautiful or believe to be useful.”
