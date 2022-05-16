OPINION: In 2022, emotional abuse is still getting cast aside

Editor’s note: Two of the sources in this story have requested to remain anonymous to protect their identities and are referred to with pseudonyms.
There are countless scenarios in which people may find themselves in a relationship that not only no longer serves them, but also actively harms them.
It’s not as straightforward, however, to know whether to label this as an abusive relationship, and who to turn to for help.
Students Sarah and Laura found themselves in a similar boat when they began to notice patterns their roommate was exhibiting.
“Sarah and I never really had the chance to hang out, and if we were ever to try, we knew that the first thing on our minds would be, ‘Oh, what about [our third roommate],’” Laura said. “‘What would they think? Would they get jealous? Would they get mad at us? Would they yell at us?’”
But asking for help is a huge next step, and it’s often scary. Emotional abuse is a common issue among young people, but naming it as such is an extremely difficult thing to do.
“A lot of times … [I thought] it has to be me,” Laura said. “I’m just having a bad day, it’s just the way I view life, maybe we have different views.”
As the quarter progressed, though, Sarah and Laura understood that they couldn’t live with their roommate any longer. They began taking steps to move out of their room, thinking the process would be short; but it turned out to be much longer than anticipated.
They started by telling their resident advisor about their situation, who contacted their resident director. Their story went up the bureaucratic chain of Housing & Food Services (HFS), but they were still not assigned a new room.
“We literally went [to the Student Services Office] for I don’t know how many days,” Laura said. “Just going out and basically begging them, ‘Can you process this faster? We can’t stay here another week in this room.’”
But even after getting out of their room, Sarah and Laura needed more tools to know how to navigate their situation. Despite knowing the details of what they were experiencing, HFS didn’t direct them to any resources.
While there is short-term, on-campus mental health support, and single therapy visits are included in our tuition, health insurance is required for further services, which turns off many students from seeking on-campus resources.
Moreover, abusive friendships and emotional abuse are generally subjects that are less talked about in these contexts. Still, there are some patterns that can help you identify whether you’re in an abusive friendship, and LiveWell’s peer health educators have identified some.
“Some common (context dependent) signs of intimate partner violence include: things getting too serious too quickly, pressure or guilting into behavior (including but not limited to sexual acts), possessive/monitoring behavior, refusal to take responsibility, and/or sudden reactions of anger and rage,” LiveWell peer health educators said in an email.
Abusive friendships can be just as detrimental as the effects of physical abuse, so it’s extremely important to have access to applicable mental health resources during these situations.
“Overall, our mental health really tanked from that friendship,” Sarah said. “I think people might take it lightly just because it’s a friendship, but it really has the same effects of a toxic relationship or family abuse.”
If you think you are in a similar situation, you can talk to a LiveWell confidential advocate. Schedule an appointment over the phone, over Zoom, or in person at LiveWell’s office.
