OPINION: Qualms with birth control in today’s America

Editor’s note: Some sources have decided to only share their first name for privacy.
I got the sex talk when I was about 8 years old. My mom took me on a walk and explained every dirty detail while I dodged her questions and ignored her. The birth control talk came later, when I realized that sex was for fun, too, not just baby-making. My mom explained her painless experience with the pill and later the hormonal intrauterine device (IUD), and soon my older female relatives would talk, albeit in hushed tones, about their past experiences with diaphragms and spermicide.
I began taking a hormonal birth control pill in my senior year of high school because it seemed like the right thing to do. After I had been on the birth control pill for about two and a half years, I stopped feeling like myself. So, I switched things up and got an IUD in January. I hurt for a while, and I bled for even longer. I messaged doctors about these symptoms, as well as about pain during sex, and the answers were summed up in a shrug, as if it were normal and I had nothing to worry about. I was totally on my own.
I am tired of feeling like my body is an experimental ground. There is no way to know which birth control works for us uterus-havers until we try it out. And trying it out is no easy task.
Second-year undergraduate Danna Awad chose the Nexplanon implant after years of painful periods. However, the implant had its own set of difficult side effects.
“I've had several months-long periods,” Awad said. “What [doctors] told me to do was to try taking the birth control pill as a supplement … [to] my Nexplanon for three months, which did help, but then, once I stopped, it just went back to normal, which was just the month-long bleeding.”
It’s a taxing process, both physically and emotionally. Many birth control users go into their journeys knowing that it might be difficult, that they might experience unexpected side effects or mood changes, but why should we expect these differences?
Nancy Kenney, associate professor emerita of psychology and gender, women & sexuality studies, teaches PSYCH 357, “Psychobiology of Women.” She explained the intricacies of the human endocrine system and hormonal changes.
“[It] depends on which hormones are in [birth control methods],” Kenney said. “If they have estrogen, the estrogen’s acting at the brain to inhibit the production of gonadotropin-releasing hormone and that shuts down … [luteinizing hormone] and follicle-stimulating hormone, which means your ovaries … [go] into a resting state.”
This results in low levels of estrogen, which everyone responds to differently, from decreases in sex drive to acne and weight fluctuation.
There are many relationships between birth control and well-being that experts do not yet understand, the best example being mental health.
A study done in Denmark in 2016 surveyed over 1 million women over the course of 18 years. The researchers found a positive correlation between hormonal birth control use and subsequent antidepressant prescriptions, but there are so many possible confounders in this study that it is hard to say if this is a direct causal relationship.
Once a uterus-haver has considered the implications of different types of hormonal birth control, the often exhausting process of dealing with side effects begins.
“Everything has side effects and side effects at the very beginning are more blatant than they are later on, and so the first question is, ‘Can I tolerate this for a little while?’” Kenney said. “Certainly if the issues are increasing and severity or your discomfort with them are increasing you [have] to back out of that one.”
After someone decides on a method, they must remain vigilant. Changes in hormones, partners, or living circumstances may mean that a method of birth control that was effective before might need to be switched.
“You’ll make the decision repeatedly and reassess, ‘Is this still the right thing for me?’” Kenney said. “Nobody ever tells you that that's going to be something that you have to do. But it’s actually one of the consequences that came when women decided to take control of their health care.”
This is in no way an issue solely for cisgender women. Transgender and gender non-conforming people still have to deal with menstruation and pregnancy prevention, but the medical system in this country is woefully behind when it comes to trans medical care.
“[Doctors] are being educated by the trans and [gender] non-conforming community,” Kenney said.
Many transgender individuals choose to use hormones to affirm their gender.
“You can end up with a lot of masculine characteristics but continue to menstruate,” Kenney said. “That, of course, is a huge issue for the trans [men] ... You also have to assume you're still fertile. And if you're engaging in [certain] types of sex … you do have to worry about contraception.”
Third-year undergraduate Rin identifies as queer and nonbinary. Dealing with the logistics of figuring out what the right birth control was for them was a harrowing and painful experience.
”Getting anything done vaginally or going to the OB/GYN is definitely a really dysphoric experience, and it's not something that I ever, ever really want to do,” Rin said.
This pushed Rin to get a tubal ligation, or the “tubes tied” surgery, where the uterus’s fallopian tubes are blocked off or severed entirely.
“I feel relieved now having [made] a permanent decision,” Rin said. “Hearing about Roe v. Wade in the news definitely compounded that sense of relief … I don't have to figure [birth control] out anymore.”
No conversation on birth control today can or should happen without mentioning the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade.
This case made it illegal to ban abortion in the first trimester on the grounds of the right to privacy. The fate of the pregnant person in their second and third trimesters is up to state regulations.
However, a leaked Supreme Court draft from Feb. 10 revealed that the Court intends to overturn the milestone decision. No final decision has been made, but the draft sparked massive national outrage.
If Roe is overturned by the Supreme Court, abortion legality would be decided at the state level.
“It’s just really unfortunate that that’s something I have to think about when I’m considering where I’m going to live, where I’m going to apply to jobs, who I’m gonna be with partner-wise,” Awad said. “It’s never something I thought I’d have to consider.”
First-year graduate student Meredith Franklin grew up in Alabama and Georgia and knows firsthand the struggles of living in a state where abortion rights are in jeopardy. She decided to start hunting for a long-term birth control option when Amy Coney Barrett was inducted to the Supreme Court in 2020.
“Being in a red state and wanting to go on birth control … was kind of one of the things that I was … having to deal with, even though, when I was seeking birth control, I wasn’t even sexually active at the time,” Franklin said.
Kenney concurred.
“It’s really not that long ago that contraception was banned,” Kenney said. “And are we going back to that? Are they going to nibble away at contraceptives one at a time, in order to leave women with no options? That’s really scary.”
Abortions will continue to happen in this country, whether they are legal or not. Keeping birth control and abortion safe and accessible is necessary and starts with reaching out or donating to local abortion funds.
Reach writer Katie Newman at opinion@dailyuw.com Twitter: @katieinewman
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality journalism by clicking here.
Qualms with birth control in today’s America
(1) comment
If side effects are a significant factor in a cost-benefit analysis, why have premarital sex in the first place? Just to be empowered?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.