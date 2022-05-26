OPINION: The ex-factor

Editor’s note: “It’s Complicated” is a dating and relationship column featuring campus love stories and sex/love-related topics with help from experts in the field, science, and advice from fellow Huskies.
Let’s say you actually decided to take my tender advice on dating, dear reader, and you found the “star-crossed” love of your life. You were open and honest, and everything was going swimmingly. Until suddenly, it wasn’t.
Breakups are a chapter within our lives that I often skim past. They’re too painful, too messy, and, for the most part, terribly unromantic. Yet, they’re vastly important and often unavoidable as we trek through the dating scene.
So what happens after the curtain closes on our relationships? When the love story ends, you’re left wondering how to navigate one of the most complicated relationships we might face at this point in our lives: the ex.
Communication Ph.D. student Cimmiaron Alvarez says that oftentimes a healthy breakup begins with a face-to-face interaction.
“It gives you nonverbal cues, such as how what you’re saying is being processed by the other person and how they’re responding to that,” Alvarez said. “It just creates a more seamless communication.”
Another tip Alvarez suggests is to direct the breakup talk with “I” statements rather than “you” statements.
“It keeps it more focused on what you can control, which is yourself,” Alvarez said.
Third-year student Brady Gockel offers similar advice.
“The best way to go about a breakup is to be completely open and honest, with the hope that already in the relationship you have been able to communicate effectively,” Gockel said. “If you truly feel that you aren’t meant for each other anymore, then it is your responsibility to continue that open communication and be truthful with your partner.”
After the “it’s over” talk, we’re faced with the practical matters of a breakup. Personal items are exchanged, social media posts are archived, and, if you’re anything like me, booking a haircut or a flight is in order.
But as you grapple with the trials and tribulations of a shattered heart, one single question remains: “Can we still be friends?”
And what a hotly debated question that is. Some would say absolutely not; there’s too much emotion and tension to form a genuine connection. Others answer more optimistically, saying that if proper boundaries are set, and if you’re comfortable seeing your ex date other people, then a friendship isn’t out of the question.
Alvarez says that friendship post-breakup is dependent on a few factors, such as what communication level you’re genuinely comfortable with and if you run in the same social circles.
The answer might just depend on the nature of your relationship. If you think you can spend time with an ex without plight or passion, then friendship might bloom where a romantic relationship couldn’t. Yet, it takes a certain level of maturity to be able to set those boundaries and communicate them properly to your ex-partner. I notice that we often find ourselves somewhere in the middle, being friendly during chance encounters, but never developing it any further.
Which is hard. You then begin to feel the loss of not just a romantic partner, but of a friend as well. Unfortunately, there’s no gentle or eloquent way to put it — breakups suck.
“Even in the most mutual and ‘healthy’ breakups, they’re still hard,” Alvarez said.
Yet, these turning points in our lives and in our relationships offer chances to rediscover parts of ourselves that may have gone missing. Being in a relationship is consuming in many ways and embracing this newfound freedom can be liberating.
“Discover who you truly are to heal yourself, and learn to become independent without needing anyone,” second-year student Bianca Salgado said. “Finding hobbies, trying new things, and learning to love to be alone is the best way to go about a breakup.”
As the seasons slowly change from spring to summer, we, too, may find ourselves in changing seasons within our lives and relationships. While I’m still a certifiable hopeless romantic, I urge you all to go into this next season focusing on the greatest relationship you’ll ever have — the one with yourself.
Reach columnist Adysen Barkhurst at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @adybarks
