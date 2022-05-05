OPINION: What critical race theory is and why you should care

In today’s political atmosphere, simply bringing up the term critical race theory feels like lighting a bomb and watching it explode right in front of you.
Just last month, Florida’s Department of Education banned 54 math textbooks — 28 of which because they contained “prohibited topics” such as critical race theory. If you missed that headline, you’re not alone — while on one hand, we have people upset over the mere mention of critical race theory, we also have a large group of people who don’t even know what it is.
Cara Margherio, assistant director at the Center for Evaluation & Research for STEM Equity (CERSE), helped explain the much-talked-about term.
“Critical race theory is a framework for understanding how race and racism are embedded within our society,” Margherio said. “It points out that racism isn’t a relic of the past, it's not a result of a few bad actors — it’s actually built into our societal institutions.”
Integrating critical race theory topics into a school’s curriculum simply acknowledges that racism currently exists, that it’s institutional, and that it affects every single one of us. Taking classes that embed critical race theory is therefore extremely important — it’s what makes us educated, well-rounded citizens that have the tools to speak up against societal injustices.
At the STEM-leaning UW, however, you might think your major doesn’t have direct ties to critical race theory. Margherio, though, argued that there is an overlap.
“Sometimes we think that STEM fields are purely objective and don’t need to think about these societal issues,” Margherio said. “But they’re really having an impact on all of us.”
For instance, Margherio is currently working on a project that analyzes engineering students’ teamwork skills.
“Engineers typically work in teams, and within those teams, issues of marginalization based on things like race can occur,” Margherio said. “[The project] is working to try to figure out a better way to identify and interrupt these problem interactions, because so often they go unnoticed.”
Despite the importance of acknowledging the current issues of race and racism, UW students are only required to complete three diversity credits. While the Black Student Union has been advocating to increase the requirement since 2020, no such change has been made.
Calen Garrett, the vice president of the Student Advisory Board for the Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity, explained how the ambiguity of the diversity requirement lets students simply check off a box without getting a complete understanding of the larger issues at hand.
“I got my [diversity] credits from a history of TV class, just because we talked about one show that had the first fully Asian cast,” Garrett said. “But the rest of the shows [the class covered] had primarily white casts [and] white writers.”
When students take similar classes to cover their diversity credits, they’re missing out on the benefits of engaging with critical race theory content. Consequences follow, and they are very harmful.
“Some of the students I’ve talked to have never talked to someone outside their own race or outside their own community or outside their own [socioeconomic] class,” Garrett said. “That can be extremely problematic when these individuals are entering the workforce … and they’re not familiar at all with the many issues that are facing these marginalized communities.”
Instead of merely taking a class in their major that counts for a diversity requirement, students can dive headfirst into the various courses and programs that the American Ethnic Studies department offers.
Clara Black, an engineering student minoring in disability studies, explained that the minor pushes her to explore topics she wouldn’t have otherwise encountered in her other classes.
“I’m getting a much more well-rounded education and meeting a wider range of personality types in my classes,” Black said in an email. “Having a minor is a great way to diversify the types of classes you’re taking and the type of people you meet in college.”
As implementing critical race theory into curricula continues to be a topic of heated debate — and as UW shows no signs of changing the vague and small diversity requirement — it’s time to take matters into our own hands. Enroll in classes that discuss critical race theory and get ready to think critically about the issues facing yourselves and others.
And if anyone around you is working to ban geography or math — or even picture books — because they “incorporate critical race theory topics,” use what you now know about critical race theory to diffuse that bomb before it goes off.
Reach writer Shira Zur at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shirazdaily
