OPINION: Why some have the privilege of being unbothered by the climate crisis

When we think about climate change, we often think about how we are hurting nature — turtles being killed by straws or forests running dry; there’s no doubt that nature we’ve abused deserves our empathy, but the effects of our abuse on actual humans does not come up enough when it comes to the topic of climate change.
Climate justice addresses issues surrounding the ways in which certain communities — specifically communities of color — are disproportionately affected by climate change.
Redlining is a historical concept, largely implemented in the 1930s, that explains how certain housing — or “nicer housing” — was denied on the basis of race. Today, it is a large factor in what causes these climate disparities.
Seattle is no exception to this racism, and we can see its effects today.
In March, a study by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley and UW found that redlining from the “new deal” era was directly related to areas of the United States that suffer the most from air pollution — the effects of air pollution on health include increased risk of respiratory infections, lung cancer, heart disease, and stroke.
In the same way that people who “don’t like to talk about politics” have to recognize privilege so as to be “unbothered,” people who are not actively fearing the effects of the climate crisis need to be aware of the privileges that have put them in this position, too.
Even though it can be a tough pill to swallow, the ability to remain selfish and nonchalant about the climate crisis is a direct result of privilege.
Being selfish is in our human nature, and we all have a right to decide how we would like to live our lives, but it feels unnatural to say that people shouldn’t have the right to choose which issues they care about; when it comes to the climate crisis, we simply don’t have an option.
Climate change is often referred to as the tragedy of the commons. If everyone decides that they have a right to be selfish, we will all collectively suffer the consequences.
Many argue that the onus to mitigate the climate crisis should be put on scientists, politicians, and large corporations that have been responsible for many climate catastrophes, as opposed to individuals.
While large corporations do have to take responsibility, when you think about this nonindividualistic mindset for longer than a few minutes, it makes no sense.
We are the people who control politicians and large corporations. We are the ones who decide their actions with our votes. We are the ones who pump our cars with their gas. We are the ones who eat their burgers. We are the ones who buy their clothes. We are the ones who give them their power, and without us, they would be nothing.
Our consumption habits control their profit. Without us, they would be broke.
Recognizing that we all have individual responsibility in the climate crisis is the most important step toward combating the issue.
If this is something you feel you simply cannot be bothered with, then that is your right. However, given the impact of redlining and racism in climate disparities, at the very least, recognize and sit with the fact that you have the privilege to be so unbothered.
