People who inject drugs deserve our efforts toward non-discrimination

“Don’t look them in the eye” is a phrase many of our parents, family members, and friends have said to us when walking past people living on the street. Maybe they still say this, and maybe we do, too. We might recognize that these thought patterns and behaviors we notice in ourselves and others are harmful. But we might not realize the extent of stigma's impact on our health. For people who inject drugs and people who may be unhoused, experiences of discrimination result in poor health outcomes that are entirely preventable.

Any marginalized person knows well the impacts of experiences of discrimination on their minds and bodies. People who inject drugs are at a higher risk of negative health outcomes — mental health is an important example. According to a study by Couto e Cruz et al, poor mental health outcomes among people who inject drugs were increased significantly when they experienced discrimination from friends, family, and community members. When these mental health issues go untreated, they often result in a decreased likelihood of accessing health care services. Every person, regardless of their positionality, experiences, and behaviors, deserves good health and access to non-judgemental healthcare.

As community members, we are responsible for each other’s well-being. The first step toward reducing the health disparities among people who inject drugs is to address our personal biases. Breaking away from hegemonic values is difficult work, but it is essential. I encourage you to interrogate your harmful thought patterns and to find their roots in the culture of white supremacy and capitalism. Only then can we begin to make change.

We all have the capacity to cause harm. The social biases we hold are not truly our own; rather, they are an expected result of the system of white supremacist capitalism we live in. Many of us have perpetuated discriminatory practices that have harmed our neighbors, and we hold a responsibility to address the preconceptions that led us to cause harm.

Similarly, the health disparities that people who inject drugs and all other marginalized people experience are not due to personal failings. The social and political systems afforded to us have essentially predetermined our health according to our marginalized statuses. Therefore, it is vital to engage in alternative pathways to resolve public health issues like the health disparities experienced by people who inject drugs. One such pathway is the principles and practice of harm reduction — a philosophy of health and wellness that aims to reduce the impact of damaging consequences that are primarily caused by the sociopolitical conditions we live in.

Emerging solutions addressing health disparities among people who inject drugs operate on the principles of harm reduction. Syringe exchange programs offer safe needle disposal in exchange for unused, sterile needles. Rather than criminalizing people who inject drugs, syringe services programs attempt to reduce the potential for harm that can come from unsafe injection habits. A study by Hassan et al found that positive engagement with workers at syringe services programs encouraged people who inject drugs in Massachusetts to continue seeking services. Because workers interrogated and deconstructed many of their internal biases, they were able to interact with people who inject drugs in a way that is non-discriminatory and encouraging to folks accessing services.

After beginning the work to interrogate your personal biases, the next step is to get involved. The People’s Harm Reduction Alliance (PHRA) is a syringe exchange program with locations across the city of Seattle, one of which is located in the University District. Among other programs, PHRA provides needles and other supplies according to the needs of the individual accessing services. PHRA is currently accepting volunteer applications; PHRA volunteers perform a variety of tasks, including kit-making, supply distribution, fundraising, and many others.

By addressing our personal biases and volunteering with the People’s Harm Reduction Alliance and other community organizations based on harm reduction principles, we can combat this public health issue. As members of the UW community, our responsibility to take care of each other stretches through the city of Seattle and beyond. We must take action in support of our neighbors for the safety of us all.

Tatum Schut

Public Health - Global Health, 2023