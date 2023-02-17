Poetry in motion

To make the climb on your own in life is to make the trek more difficult. To make the climb with others is to have a laugh at the pain on the way up.

In 2001, the Yankees marched their way to game seven of the World Series just one month following the attacks on the World Trade Center, marking one of the first events in New York to return a smile to many faces across the city.

In late October 2013, Boston would rally behind their Red Sox, just six months after the Boston marathon bombing, in a game to claim the championship title.

In December 2022, Argentina’s national football team would end their 36-year drought and bring home a World Cup, in the midst of political and economic turmoil.

All of these events signify moments when sports brought us more than just simple entertainment, but genuine happiness — one of the many benefits of competition that is often overlooked.

It was in my youth that I discovered an affinity for sports. I spent much of my childhood being accompanied by a grand imagination, while at the same time, struggling to find companionship in the form of other kids my age.

Like most adolescents, I was socially awkward, but as is true of many hardships in life, it often felt as though I was the only one. In an effort to direct me toward the exit sign of my comfort zone, my parents signed me up to play sports.

At age 9, soccer taught me I wasn’t any good with my feet. At 10, the parents surrounding the baseball diamond shielded themselves during my at-bats. At 11, lacrosse blessed me with the knowledge of what it’s like to be the worst player on the field, and at 12, I’d finally find my footing when I tried basketball.

Few things have come as naturally to me in life as basketball did. From sixth to 11th grade, I played competitively in gymnasiums near and far from home. Hundreds of kids of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds played the role of teammate and opponent. Basketball presented me with some of the closest and longest lasting relationships I’ve ever had.

On numerous occasions throughout my sporting career, I was struck with a desire to quit. It can weigh on a young person to be reprimanded in front of teammates by an authoritative figure that isn’t even your parent.

Getting benched and replaced by a “less capable” player is a tough pill to swallow, and running sprints until you’ve developed a relationship with the nearest trash can makes for a good story, but not necessarily the best experience.

Fortunately, my parents never nourished my desire to quit. I remember feeling frustrated by their insistence that life wouldn’t get any easier and that I should feel lucky to be playing in the first place.

It was sports that allowed me the opportunity to understand the true meaning of respect for coaches and my peers, and that sacrificing individual glory is not a byproduct, but a necessity to achieve a collective goal. It taught me that triumph can be met with celebration only after one has had no choice but to bask in the shadow of defeat.

Sports provided me with countless lessons in life, but among the greatest of them remains the fact that there is always someone better than you at something. Without fail, there’s always someone willing to outwork you and always someone more gifted.

This fostered a sense of competition in me that soon awakened me to a reality — performing is simple in that one’s abilities grants them either the chance to play or the chance to watch.

As we age, fewer of us are granted the right to play. When this happens, an opportunity arises to begin forming relationships with those alongside us in the stands or nested in front of the television at a bar.

When a cold Saturday night arrives in the fall, students and alumni pile themselves onto the light rail and into Husky Stadium. What transpires throughout the game requires no prior relationship with or knowledge of those beside you.

It elicits spontaneity and encourages raw emotion. There is a general understanding that everyone is there for the same reason — to root for the team wearing purple and gold.

It seems as though very few things in this day and age bring us together the way sports do — a reason for people to gather during these moments in time as we collectively hold our breath and crowd the real estate at the edge of our seats.

Roars that echo feelings of sorrow and joy as the strength of the human mind, body, and spirit unveils itself in real time. Athletes remind us to dream big and to never lose hope, for as long as time remains on the clock, you’re never out of the fight.

Sports extend far beyond some excuse for a bunch of burly men to put their testosterone to good use. They’re a safe space for strangers to embrace and a reason to remain young at heart.

And importantly, sports offer an opportunity to learn, and to briefly set aside our differences and achieve a unified understanding that what comes next is a spectacle meant to be acknowledged and appreciated. It’s proof that, even in the midst of humanity’s darkest hours, our spirit remains alive and well.

Perhaps you’ll never apply the rules of a game to memory, but my hope is that everyone gives themselves the chance to participate in sports. Learn from them and hold tight to their lessons.

If nothing else, allow yourself a moment of romance with the things that still bring the world together, as such commodities are ever-fleeting, yet ever-so-important.

Reach writer Michael Delgado at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @DailyUW_md

