Reframing the cherry blossom tourist problem

I love complaining. It’s one of my favorite ways to connect with just about anyone at UW. We all share grief about the rain, 6 a.m. registration, and especially unique to us — a campus flooded with tourists in April.

When I began working on this article, I was beyond excited for the opportunity to complain about the mild inconveniences these tourists impose on my life. I just needed to find something to back up my admittedly unsolicited disdain toward the crowds.

Unfortunately, needing to reroute my walk to class or push through crowds doesn’t exactly make for the most compelling anti-tourism screed.

Nonetheless, I embarked on deep research and a behind-the-scenes investigation of cherry blossom season, and found myself changing my mind.

I’ve realized that the problem isn’t the tourists, it’s how we perceive them.

One of the complaints consistently brought up is that “there’s no way all of this tourism is good for the trees.” So, I reached out to lead campus arborist Sara Shores. Shores doesn’t work hands on with the trees, but was able to talk in depth about her crew of landscapers and specialists.

Fortunately, she was able to dispel any concerns about tourism hurting the trees.

“The crew is in there January through March right before the bloom, and they're in there checking the lands and making sure everything is safe,” Shores said. “They do a little bit of pruning, not too much. The credit should go to all the gardeners.”

According to Shores, this team is responsible for prepping the cherry blossoms, and aren’t overly affected by an influx of people in the Quad, similar to the trees themselves.

“The lawn gets trampled down quite a bit and gets a bit muddy, but I think overall it’s not too harmful for the trees — at a certain point, if it gets really muddy, you're actually crushing the ground and decreasing the airspace that those roots really need,” Shores said. “The turf crew will aerate the lawn, but it's a fine line, so they tend to stay well away from the critical root zone of the trees, but they'll get close so that hopefully it’ll bring more air in.”

Overall, Shores did not seem concerned by the state of the Quad’s vegetation, and reassured that there is enough time for the trees to recover between seasons.

What Shores did take the time to highlight was her appreciation for the tourists. She mentioned that it brings energy into the neighborhood, and that it is a benefit for local businesses.

The impact of tourism on the greater U-District is the most interesting thing to consider when discussing cherry blossom season. There’s two sides to the coin: tourism means more customers for local businesses, but it also leads to more traffic.

“Traffic has been a challenge,” Aaron Hoard, deputy director of the Office of Regional & Community Relations, said. “We implemented a traffic plan this year that has helped make sure there aren't backups throughout the U-District, but there certainly is a large influx of people.”

In theory, there is a straightforward solution to the traffic problem — public transport.

While it is true that it seems unreasonable to expect visitors from all over the world to give up driving for the sake of the U-District’s roads, the fairly recent addition of the U-District light rail station should be making it easier for local visitors.

“We do have lines of cars coming into the neighborhood on the freeway, we really do try and promote the transit options, that way people don’t come here in their car and then realize it’s really hard to drive onto campus,” executive director of the U District Partnership Don Blakeney said. “I think when the light rail station opened up at 43rd and University, we were able to get people here really conveniently.”

Better advertising of these transportation options for tourists could help prevent road congestion through the area, because after all, the U-District is incredibly well connected to the rest of the city via public transport.

Foot traffic, however, is a different story.

Practically, there is very little to be done about crowds on the Quad. Being a public school, UW has an open campus.

With no evidence of ecological harm and no basis for restricting campus access for visitors, we have to wonder if minimizing tourism would reap any real benefits.

The tourism brought in by the cherry blossoms boosts business for local shops and restaurants. This has been further emphasized by the U District Partnership’s Cherry Blossom Festival, which began last year.

“We partnered with over 70 businesses this year to offer special and unique cherry-themed menu items and encourage people to come check it out,” Blakeney said. “We’ve heard a lot of positive feedback, and did a survey, and folks reported a huge bump which they usually do with or without the promotion. But I think what the promotion does is it draws attention to the variety of businesses we have.”

Along with bringing in business, cherry blossom season shines light on UW as a whole. Shores, Hoard, and Blakeney all spoke about how they hope students are proud of their campus. We won’t have the cherry blossoms forever, and we should share their beauty while we can.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for people to visit campus and see how obviously beautiful it is,” Hoard said. “[Tourism] is a temporary thing, and students should be proud of their campus and sharing it with other people.”

Since doing all of these interviews, I’ve found myself spending more time actually appreciating how pretty our campus really is.

As highlighted by Shores, credit must be given to the hundreds of people who manage this tourism. Clean-up crews are there, morning and night, ensuring all trash and litter is cleaned up, landscapers monitor the lawn, and traffic directors help cars flow through campus.

This is not to say a few cherry blossom season tweaks couldn’t help.

Better pathways can be cleared for students, and there should certainly be more encouragement of public transportation. Not to mention, there is clearly no lack of resources being poured into tourism management, and UW certainly bears the responsibility for controlling the number of visitors in a way that doesn’t disrupt our community.

I’m not going to tell you to stop complaining. But when you do, remember that tourism is a lot more than just crowds on the Quad.

Complain sure, but complain with nuance.

Reach writer Piper Davidson at opinion@dailyuw.com Twitter: @PiperDavs

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.