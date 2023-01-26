Remembering the AIDS epidemic then, now, and forever

It was at the start of the pandemic when I picked up “And the Band Played On: Politics, People, and the AIDS Epidemic” by Randy Shilts.

At first, I didn’t consider myself too informed on the magnitude of the AIDS epidemic, as I was born nearly 20 years after. Heroes like Elizabeth Glaser and Ryan White were not familiar names I had grown up with, but they helped to raise awareness for and address the misconceptions surrounding the once relatively unknown disease.

This past month on Dec. 1 marked 34 years since the first observation of World AIDS Day. In Seattle, events such as a gathering at the AIDS Memorial Pathway by The Seattle LGBTQ+ Center were held to commemorate the lives of loved ones affected by HIV/AIDS.

Nationwide, vigils and memorials took place to mourn and remember those affected by the disease, which is estimated to have taken the lives of nearly 700,000 people in the United States alone and more than 40 million people worldwide.

As we currently reflect on the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to acknowledge that, 40 years later, the remarkable progress in HIV/AIDS research and treatment continues to be met with systemic barriers.

When it was first discovered that HIV had been the cause of AIDS, Seattle-based advocacy groups such as the People of Color Against AIDS Network (POCAAN) worked relentlessly to dispel misinformation and provide resources to King County’s populations at risk.

POCAAN famously launched its “Famous Last Words” campaign to emphasize that white, cisgender, gay men were not the only group at risk of contracting HIV.

Since the start of the epidemic in the late ‘80s, Seattle has made sizable efforts to strategize, mobilize, and organize to educate community members about HIV-transmission, and our efforts should not slow down now.

Although preventative measures such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and antiretroviral therapy (ART) have proven to be effective treatment options, institutional and economic factors continue to persist.

Poor financial support for HIV/AIDS programs generally hinders efforts in marginalized communities.

The Washington State Department of Health’s pre-exposure prophylaxis program drug assistance (PrEP DAP), which covers most out-of-pocket expenses for those HIV prevention medications, is in danger of shutting down due to a lack of funding.

This shutdown would burden thousands of low-income individuals as both pharmacy and health insurance costs continue to increase nationwide.

Shilts highlighted in his book the conspicuous discrimination faced by the gay community in the U.S. following the discovery of HIV, as well as the media’s erroneous reports on transmission. It’s critical to note that certain population groups have higher rates of HIV/AIDS, which puts them at risk of new infections.

One of these groups being Black and Latinx individuals, who account for more than a third of all new cases in the state of Washington. Additionally, society continues to place a considerable stigma on the disease; discrimination and alienation of those who test positive for HIV prohibits many from seeking the help they need.

Strategies to combat HIV/AIDS should emphasize targeting the low-income and populations of color.

I believe that by shifting our focus to these susceptible communities, society would not only address institutionalized racism as a threat to public health, but also challenge these pervasive stigmas.

"The times are very different now; the demographics of AIDS have changed significantly,” Phil Bereano, UW professor emeritus and co-founder of ACT-UP Seattle, said. “We know that healthcare and the health situation for people of color are not up to par. The facilities and the ability to access the healthcare system are lower. It's a form of discrimination and racial injustice.”

It is key that we push to normalize open conversations about HIV/AIDS amongst people of color and members in the UW community by expanding our testing resources.

Hall Health currently provides a plethora of health service options available for those interested in screening for sexually transmitted infections, including HIV.

This past year, the ASUW Office of Student Health Relations successfully carried out a free HIV testing clinic at the HUB. Outreach events such as these are vital to those within the UW community and the U-District who may not otherwise have access to healthcare.

We must not be complacent in the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS.

Instead, we must invest in more proactive and inclusive education and outreach efforts to not only save lives, but to also raise awareness for the disease. Collaboration, coordination, and targeted engagement are needed to mitigate the spread and end the stigma.

Nede Ovbiebo, undergraduate student, public health-global health and biochemistry