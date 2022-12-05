Resistance is justified when people are occupied. 

On Oct.12, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) published its annual report on anti-Israel activism on U.S. college campuses.

This year's edition includes Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return UW (SUPER UW) and Seattle University Students for Justice in Palestine under the section "Support for terror/violence."

ADL accusations focus on the merchandise of the Palestinian solidarity groups depicting Palestinian resistance leader Leila Khaled and a passage from an article written by SUPER UW for The Daily earlier this year.

“From its inception, the Israeli regime, Zionist movement, and U.S. imperialism have deemed any form of Palestinian resistance as ‘terrorism’ to delegitimize our righteous struggle,” Jonah Silverstein, member of SUPER UW, said.

This report by ADL was just another attempt to delegitimize Palestinians' struggle.

Khaled, the activist ADL categorizes as a terrorist, was forced to flee the coastal Palestinian city of Haifa during the 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine by Zionist occupation forces, known as the beginning of the Nakba.

Between 1947 and 1949, nearly 500 Palestinian villages were deliberately destroyed, entire Palestinian towns depopulated, and approximately 750,000 Palestinians exiled, according to researcher Salman Abu Sitta.

Khaled and her family became impoverished stateless refugees in Lebanon, and, like millions of other Palestinian refugees, never gave up on her right to return to her homeland forcibly stolen from her.

She eventually became involved with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), one of several sizeable Palestinian resistance organizations.

Khaled is most famous for forcing the world to pay attention to Palestine's plight by hijacking two passenger airplanes in 1969 and 1970, in which passengers were released unharmed.

These two events marked a key turning point in raising awareness of the Palestinians' struggle globally.

In 1970, after the U.S.-backed monarchy in Jordan shelled Palestinian refugee camps in the country, the PFLP explained its actions as a tragic but necessary affirmation of Palestinian existence in the face of the tacit support of the international community toward Israeli and American-supported crimes.

The photograph of Khaled depicted in SUPER UW's merchandise, holding a rifle while wearing a keffiyeh, the traditional Palestinian checkered scarf, is one of the most recognizable and iconic pictures of the Palestine liberation struggle.

The ADL is a vital instrument of the Zionist movement’s campaign to legitimize Israel's settler-colonialism and apartheid practices within the civil rights umbrella.

They also equate the deplorable anti-Semitism expressed in westernized countries with principled anti-Zionist politics and support for Palestinian liberation and return.

Their cynicism is the size of the American empire's military funding for Israel.

The ADL asserts that Palestine solidarity campaigns on universities and the boycott from Israel’s occupation are a paramount concern and place this at the same threat level as the rallies of white supremacist groups.

Their strategic objective is the public diplomacy of Zionism when the organization claims that anti-Israel and pro-Palestine groups too often attempt to provide “simplistic and unfair answers” to the very complex issue of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As a group, the ADL seemingly abuses all campaigns that advocate for the complete recovery of the human rights of the Palestinian people negated by Israel’s colonial existence and official state ideology of Zionism for over 74 years.

2022 has been the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2005, according to the United Nations.

Over 200 Palestinians have died at the hands of Israeli occupation forces this year, 51 of which were children. Notably, Israeli forces instigated an attack in the Gaza Strip in August, killing 49 Palestinians and injuring 335, according to the WAFA News Agency.

The ADL's equation of anti-Semitism and internationalist, anti-racist and pro-Palestinian activism has led it to outrageous actions. In the 1990s, the ADL illegally spied on anti-apartheid activists in the Bay Area, selling this information to the South African apartheid regime.

More recently, the ADL has repeatedly vilified renowned Palestinian activist and “The Nation” correspondent Mohammed El-Kurd as an anti-Semite for advocating for himself and his people, as his home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem is under attack.

The ADL uses its considerable resources to surveil and stifle organizations and individuals that challenge white supremacy, Zionism, or U.S. imperialism.

Former director of the FBI James Comey, who infamously claimed a so-called “Ferguson effect” justified repression of Black Lives Matter protests, has praised the FBI’s ongoing collaboration with the ADL.

Israel, itself, is frequently a point of reference for American policing, militarized counterinsurgency, and deportation. The colonization of Palestine produces methods that can be applied in Jenin, Seattle, and Port-au-Prince.

U.S. law enforcement, relying on the Israeli state's expertise, participate in exchange programs sponsored by several Zionist organizations, including the ADL.

Over the past 15 years, many senior federal, state, and local officials from dozens of departments across the country, including Seattle, went to occupied Palestine to exchange both regimes' "worst practices" of repressive policing, racial profiling, mass surveillance of colonized people, and more.

To date, Israel has inspired many policy initiatives, such as the New York Police Department's (NYPD) famous Muslim surveillance program, which was designed based on the militarized surveillance of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

At the time, Thomas Galati, head of the NYPD's intelligence sector, had attended one of the ADL's trainings in Israel.

Denunciations of this absurdity, like those listed in this article, are categorized by the ADL as "anti-Semitism" or criticism against Israel that exceeds the limit.

What limit? What would be the tolerable limits to criticize the racial settler-colonial regime, the use of violence to maintain and preserve that regime, and the intention to keep this regime?

Resistance is justified when people are occupied.

Activism is not terrorism, and internationalist solidarity is a fundamental strategy of popular movements to denounce attacks on oppressed peoples, support endangered organizations, and protect the lives and freedom of their militants.

"This terror tagging is meant to intimidate and divide us, but it has done the exact opposite,” Silverstein said. “It has emboldened and reinvigorated our commitment to a free Palestine."

Reach writer Victor Simoes at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @victorhaysser

