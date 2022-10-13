Respect the press

A few weeks ago, I was sitting in the car with my sister who had just moved to Seattle to pursue nursing. We had one of those cheesy, coming-of-age moments, pondering the fact that we are now adults and have adult worries like making money and having a career.

While my sister and I share many traits, we are polar opposites when it comes to our “passions.”

Caroline enjoys sticking needles in people’s veins and swaddling babies fresh out of the womb. I enjoy scribbling on a piece of paper and figuring out whether an em dash or a colon would best emphasize my thought.

In the midst of discussing our differences, my sister corrected me and pointed out that our careers do have one thing in common: they are both altruistic.

In short, an altruistic job is selfless. Everyone has different intentions, but, for the most part, those who go into nursing or journalism know they will not become rich and famous.

People who have gone into either of these careers, besides the fact that they presumably excel at said career, go into them for selfless reasons. They are there to, essentially, help people.

Altruistic jobs don’t stop at “lower-level” health care workers and journalists. Teachers, stay-at-home mothers, firefighters, social workers, and many other workers essential to our society suffer from some of the lowest salaries on the market, despite being some of the most selfless and impactful people in our communities.

COVID-19 created a wave of awareness about wage increases for nurses. Teachers in some areas also reaped some of the same praises from online learning during the early days of COVID-19.

This same gratitude has yet to be extended to journalists. I would even go as far to say that most people have very little respect for journalists: Trump and the far-right have seen to this.

I could never do what my sister does; I gag at the sight of a needle.

For clarification, besides being mostly selfless positions, I don’t think that these jobs are comparable whatsoever. That being said, people need to stop seeing journalists as snoops with an agenda, and recognize the importance of our role in society.

When we look at what is going on in Iran right now, it is clear that having freedom of speech at all, let alone freedom of the press, is an immense privilege the United States has. We can see this not only in Iran, but in many other countries. Without freedom of the press, oppression flourishes.

With midterms coming up, UW students and Washington residents will be able to make an educated vote partially because of the work that journalists do.

TMZ, FOX, and CNN are a different story. Certainly, not all journalism has educational motives and deserves this respect I speak of. In spite of this, local journalists and people who stay in the field for their whole lives, knowing they won’t be buying a private jet anytime soon, just for the purpose of playing an important role in the functioning of our democracy, deserve this respect.

While journalism isn’t rocket science, it is work, and it is time consuming.

There have been countless times I’ve told myself that I really should go for a different career. I won’t make any money, and the journalist title certainly carries a bad reputation nowadays, but I just couldn’t steer myself away.

This is not the case for everyone. Journalists in the United States are dropping like flies, suffering from burnout, and growing tired of doing important work for little pay and little respect.

The Everett Herald journalists recently voted to unionize, following in the footsteps of many other altruistic fields of work.

Somebody has to play the role of watchdog, and journalists are taking this one for the team. Be grateful for them for the next few weeks as you figure out who to cast your votes for.

