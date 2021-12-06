Vax or lax?

On Nov. 16, concertgoers gathered at the Neptune Theatre for its 100th birthday. The former movie house has changed a lot over the last century, but especially in the past six months. The Seattle Theatre Group (STG) reopened the venue in July and has since been at the forefront of bringing back live music in Seattle.
“We’re doing our very best practices that we know of to keep our patrons and our staff and all the other people in and around this building safe,” Catherine T., a member of the STG who asked to keep their last name off the record, said. “We’re back at it only recently … It's a whole different routine, but we’re quick — we’re on it.”
Catherine is a part of the original STG team that renovated the Neptune back in 2011, and now works to enforce masking and vaccine checks at the entrance of the venue. She finds that most people are compliant, unless they get carried away by the show; with only some reminders from the staff, most events go off without a hitch. Catherine says that the rowdiness that leads to rule breaking usually depends on the act and the crowd.
“The younger people are great,” Catherine said. “The other people who are super great are much older people ... The 30s and 40s age group[s] are the ones that we have that are the least likely to be cooperative.”
For the past two years, music lovers have been starved of live performance. When virtual concerts didn’t cut it, younger fans packed into sweaty house shows. Unlike the Neptune, just $5 could get you into these shows — where proof of vaccination isn’t always necessary.
When so many venues were closed, I found it commendable that local acts created their own space. Despite restrictions, bands popped up in basements and living rooms around Seattle; there's no denying that a lot of these shows failed to promote public health or keep patrons fully safe, but these house shows did contribute to live music culture at a time when everything else was shut down.
House shows have always been quintessential to Seattle, even in non-pandemic circumstances. In the past two years they have filled the vacuum left behind by major venue shutdowns. While the performances themselves are hit or miss, it's a cheap night out that guarantees music.
I have no issues following the COVID-19 regulations at the U-District venues that have been reopening these past few months. I can see some big acts, and following venue rules feels no different than being on campus. Masks, vaccine cards, and temperature checks are all pretty standard for a university student.
While young people (often) throw caution to the wind at house shows, we are more than ready to attend real concerts responsibly if given the opportunity.
And knock on wood, but I think we have finally reached that point. Venues are back, though shows are more infrequent and have less capacity; house shows will always charge on, but let's support the return of U-District venues like the Neptune and Blue Moon Tavern. Get tickets to that band you’re dying to see and finally experience them live.
Once venues recognize this younger audience, it could even lead to more local acts on the marquee. A night at the Neptune will always be more memorable and safer than any house party that happens to have a band out back.
