OPINION: Tornado scares, wildfire smoke, summer heat waves, and climate crisis apathy

In our community, climate change is becoming more apparent. Fire season in Washington state has in recent years intensified and lengthened, the air quality index has more than once reached hazardous levels for multiple days in a row, and there was a record-breaking heat wave this past summer.
Following an extremely hot summer, the Pacific Northwest has now received enough rainfall to make this November one of the top five wettest Novembers on record, according to CNN. Our community is living through a category five atmospheric river; there has been and will continue to be extreme rainfall, river flooding, damaging winds, and even landslides.
Abnormal weather conditions are becoming more frequent. At the beginning of November, Kitsap and Snohomish County were under wind advisories until they escalated to tornado warnings.
“[The] tornado scare comes days after a waterspout moved onto land and turned into a tornado on Saturday, Nov. 6 near Vancouver B.C.,” KUOW reported. “Also, a tornado formed in Battle Ground, Wash. in September.”
Survival for community members without housing — specifically the more than 11,700 community members without housing in King County (as of Jan. 2020) — will become exponentially more difficult, if not impossible, and the number of community members without housing will continue to increase. The rate at which natural disasters cause housing insecurity and displacement is already high, and this is projected to increase, especially if we don’t take drastic climate justice action.
Much of the conversation regarding the climate crisis on our own campus surrounds sustainability, Peter Fink, a student leader in the climate justice coalition Institutional Climate Action (ICA) explained. At UW, institutional action and policy changes are drowned out by composting and recycling initiatives.
“No more fossil fuel infrastructure put in on campus, no more funding for fossil fuels, and the University of Washington no longer supporting the fossil fuel industry in any capacity,” Fink said regarding ICA’s work on holding UW to the standard of institutional changes on climate issues.
However, this year the Board of Regents (BOR) began discussing the fossil fuel divestment proposal developed by ICA; the BOR has not yet committed to divesting from fossil fuels.
“Climate justice needs to be about solutions that work for people,” Dargan Frierson, associate professor of atmospheric sciences, said. “It gets to the root causes of the problems … that can’t often be solved by those who are in charge, and [it] involves addressing power structures. I think it's embarrassing we still have investments in fossil fuels.”
Regarding an organization that models climate justice, Frierson highlighted the Duwamish River Community Coalition.
“I think a lot of the Indigenous groups around the area have had these solutions for years,” Frierson said. “There is no shortage of great people around who are thinking about these kinds of things. It's not often that academia really listens to them, [and] there has been a bad history of folks not listening to environmental justice concerns even when there are problems right down the street.”
In the face of the climate crisis, the Pacific Northwest is in a position of privilege in comparison to countries of the Global South. In the local Seattle community, many UW students are positioned with privilege; the unfortunate reality is that BIPoC and homeless people will be disproportionately impacted by climate change.
Subvert UD is a local collective that provides mutual aid to community members without housing in the U-District, and has witnessed firsthand the disproportionate effects of climate change.
“There were a lot of issues with wildfire smoke and not enough shelters that Seattle was providing, not enough churches or other large buildings that were either able or willing to support [them],” a student leader of Subvert UD, who requested anonymity for personal safety, said. “And then on the other end, with freezing temperatures and snow, there's not enough heating stations. So whenever we’re trying to serve people … it is very, very difficult for us to be able to supply things you need to survive in those extreme situations that are being worsened by climate change.”
Climate grief or climate anxiety is common among community organizers, especially in combination with the work they do as activists. These organizers are faced with barriers from the institutions they depend on and sometimes struggle to grow in involvement because of apathy toward climate change. Our university has a student population that exceeds the population of some Washington state cities, but there are not always enough people to collectively protect and improve our local community.
The climate crisis must be combated with collective and institutional change, such as free or affordable housing and divesting from fossil fuels.
Reach writer Alena Alvarez-Saldivar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alenaasaladbar
