Cherry blossom season during the pandemic

There's no avoiding the cherry blossoms this time of year. During any other season, you can pass by them without a second thought. But once we reach late March, the pink buds are in full effect, enticing tourists to take notice.
In the years preceding 2020, when crowds didn’t come under the same circumstances as they do now, hundreds would gather to watch the cherry blossoms bloom. In 2021, UW suggested watching the blooms virtually to avoid potential COVID-19 exposure. With the virus's evolution in 2022, many have seemingly felt more comfortable in taking their tree appreciation back to the Quad.
The cherry blossoms are such an attraction that The Seattle Times wrote up a detailed route for the best view of the trees. They’re a spring tradition for many of the residents of King County; the spell cast over the whole city of Seattle by our cherry blossoms is inevitable.
I can’t deny the beauty of the trees myself. I fall victim to their charm annually, and my friends and I make it a point to leave the West Campus bubble and see the first blooms of the year.
If the beauty of the pink flowers doesn’t slow you down, the hundreds of people gathering on the Quad will. Their budding happens to occur around the same time as the start of spring quarter. While that means we have a gorgeous view, it also means our commute from dorms to class buildings on the Quad is prolonged by tourists having Instagram photo shoots, painting pictures of the trees, and enjoying a walk through the falling petals.
“I just didn't come to the Quad at all because [the crowd was] so bad,” Mykenzie Hirata, a first-year student, said.
For many of us, this spring is the first time we have seen this number of people on campus, with COVID-19 having kept many students and tourists off campus for much of the last two years. The masses can be daunting in general, but with the threat of COVID-19 looming over us, it's hard to feel comfortable, especially since the university has made masks optional with the suggestion that students wear them for the first two weeks of the quarter. Many have forgone masks outdoors even before this quarter, but coming in close contact with others unmasked can be nerve-wracking.
“People would stop and ask you to take their pictures,” Hirata said.
Ordinarily, this would be fine, but since many visitors are unmasked on top of the close proximity and the sheer number of people present, the fear of contamination is unavoidable. I am still timid while standing within 6 feet of strangers when we’re both without masks.
I’m just as glad as the next person to be somewhat mask-free, and I often opt to be without one when I am outside. I personally jumped at the chance to eliminate the mask and the freedom to breathe the fresh spring air — not to mention what a trip the mask-fishing could be.
Despite their discomfort and the difficulties masks brought upon many marginalized groups, especially the Deaf community, masks have kept us safe in a number of ways, whether it be their protection against COVID-19 or through an implied request for space from strangers on the street.
The cherry blossoms are gorgeous — no convincing needed — but the surplus of people makes the task of seeing them much more intimidating, especially in the wake of an ongoing pandemic.
Reach contributing writer Samara Boyce at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SamaraBoyce_
