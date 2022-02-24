‘Extraordinary circumstances’ is not enough

We escaped Zoom university yet again. With most UW classes having returned to in-person learning Jan. 31, it’s time for a check-in on how students are feeling and how UW is handling the seemingly never-ending pandemic.
It’s safe to say that COVID-19 cases appear to be declining on campus, but I’m sure we all know someone over the last month who came down with the virus. While the theme of the pandemic used to be “someone who knew someone who got COVID-19,” nowadays, it’s more like we directly know several people who have had COVID-19.
This was a frightening transition. Seeing cases skyrocket over winter break and then returning to campus and in-person classes was a stressful experience, knowing the odds of avoiding COVID-19 were not in my favor.
This tricky balance of in-person learning and COVID-19 safety continues to plague UW students and faculty. To me, the answer is simple because students’ health matters far more than the learning style of one quarter: COVID-19 safety should be prioritized over in-person learning.
“I absolutely believe that our number one priority should be COVID-19 safety,” second-year Sophie Goodgion said in an email. “Many students don’t have the ability to take time off from both work and school in the event that they catch COVID-19. Many students may also be high risk or live with friends/family that are high risk.”
Not only does prioritizing student safety matter, but the safety of their lifestyle also matters, including those that they live with and their activities outside of school.
“COVID-19 safety should definitely come first,” second-year Izzy Colindres said. “While I do understand the value of in-person learning, an immunosuppressed student like myself or any other student, for that matter, should be able to feel safe and comfortable enough to be able to learn.”
For students to feel supported through these transitions, there must be options for students to remain online. This ensures that students who find themselves sick or needing to quarantine have options to continue learning.
“All of my classes do record the lectures so if you can not attend in person they are available to you,” third-year Sarah Yeager said. “They all have virtual participation opportunities through discussion posts and such.”
In my own experience this quarter, all of my professors record their lectures, and most allow for virtual participation credit. However, one of my professors requires in-person participation credit through polling questions. While we are given several poll drops, these could have easily been used before the return to in-person learning. This would leave kids high and dry if they find themselves sick or needing to stay home before getting tested.
This class happens to be a 700-person lecture. I could understand the push for required in-person participation in a 60-person class, but when there are hundreds of students from across campus crammed into Kane Hall, I start to question the necessity of required in-person participation points.
“I believe that UW is prioritizing COVID-19 safety while also trying to get back to in-person learning,” Goodgion said. “I think UW has been carefully monitoring the data and has to make very tough decisions over the course of the pandemic, all with our best interests at heart. I do think that there are some cases where COVID-19 safety could be prioritized a little bit more, such as in classes with several hundreds of people.”
The push for in-person instruction likely comes from the idea that COVID-19 and online learning has created a so-called “learning gap.” This gap entails decreased academic performance due to online learning.
While data suggests that such a learning gap exists, it doesn’t convince me that in-person learning should be prioritized over students’ health and safety. The stress of a global pandemic is reason enough to have lower academic scores than usual for a student. Not to mention, the adjustment to online learning was a challenge for both students and professors. Lower scores could be due to the many factors that accompany a global pandemic, not just online learning.
Instead of focusing on the learning gap, I believe we should focus on the unique skills gained over the last two years. Online learning presents students with the unique opportunity to learn how to function independently.
“I have been able to attend more virtual office hours, more informational sessions, and more content review sessions because of how convenient online learning is,” Colindres said. “However, since I also value in-person interaction, I think hybrid learning is definitely the most ideal way to get students with either or both of the learning preferences to actively engage.”
Due to the flexibility of online and hybrid learning, students were able to take more control of their schedules, allowing for better time management skills. Additionally, we were thrown into a situation where we quickly learned how to navigate technology with confidence.
While this balance of prioritizing COVID-19 safety and in-person learning will likely continue to be debated, prioritizing COVID-19 safety is the best option to keep students safe and meet their concerns.
Now more than ever, we must err on the side of safety to ensure that we continue to see a decline in cases to hopefully avoid another round of fully online Zoom university.
Reach contributing writer Brielle Arnold at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @brielle_arnold
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.