OPINION: Bring back the social distancing and elbow high-fives

As I’m sure we all know by now, mask mandates are being lifted March 12, rather than the previously announced date of March 21. Gov. Jay Inslee made the announcement Feb. 28 that masks will no longer be required in most indoor locations. While this sounds hopeful and seems to signal the end of the pandemic, the decision also seems unnecessarily rushed.
We are still recovering from the massive spike in omicron cases earlier this year, both as a nation and as a campus. Cases hit an all-time high and are currently resting at a higher rate per day than during the earlier COVID-19 variant outbreaks. Ultimately, I believe this rush to lift mandates was motivated by more than just science.
“I think a lot of people are just fatigued from COVID and they want to go back to their life,” acting associate professor in the department of medicine Dr. Tia Babu said.
The phrase “return to normalcy” has been used countless times throughout the pandemic. It is certainly valid to be burnt out from a pandemic, but it is not a valid reason for rushing decision-making.
“I think there’s no doubt that a lot of this is kind of motivated a little bit by politics about wanting to get back to some normalcy,” associate professor in the department of medicine Dr. Paul Drain said.
On campus, I still see most students wearing masks outside even though the outdoor mask mandate was lifted Feb. 18. Students will do what makes them feel most safe and what they feel is best for the UW community.
“I think it’s going to have to be whatever is your personal preference to some degree with this,” Babu said.
My plan is to continue wearing a mask and see what happens, especially considering the mandate is being lifted during spring break — a volatile period of vacationing and potential coronavirus spread. I’m nervous about not wearing my mask during prime time for a spike in cases. It is important to watch UW case counts closely, especially after breaks, and make informed decisions about personal comfort and responsibility.
“I worry a lot,” first-year student Adam Amster said. “I don’t trust people my age to act responsibly.”
This appears to be the catch. If people can act responsibly and wear their masks when sick or exposed to COVID-19, there might be hope that lifting the mandate wouldn’t create a massive spike in cases.
“If the vaccination uptake is any sort of bellwether about how people can be individually responsible, it’s not very encouraging,” Drain said.
While this doesn’t sound great, it’s important to note that 99.1% of UW Seattle students are vaccinated against COVID-19. UW students and faculty appear to be taking proper advantage of vaccines and COVID-19 safety measures.
“I think the most important thing out of all of this is that the vaccines work,” Babu said. “They decrease severe disease and hospitalizations.”
Both Babu and Drain recommend getting vaccinated and acting responsibly as mask mandates are lifted. While Inslee’s decision seems unnecessarily rushed, perhaps encouraging the early COVID-19 prevention methods of social distancing and elbow high-fives can help mitigate the potential spike in cases.
The biggest takeaway for me is that we all need to ensure we are vaccinated, boosted, and staying home if sick or exposed to the virus. We should encourage those around us to do the same.
While it seems that lifting the mandate this early — and during our spring break — will likely create a spike in cases, it’s all up to how we individually act at this point.
Reach contributing writer Brielle Arnold at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @brielle_arnold
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.