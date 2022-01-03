OPINION: We’re back online, baby

Seattle, WA (98195)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.