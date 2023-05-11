As students, we know the story by heart: a man and woman have sex, one is satisfied, and the other is chastised.

Double standards within sex then are no big surprise, especially on a college campus as large as ours. Yet every day you hear a new story of someone getting slut-shamed and you think, “How the hell is this still happening?”

For me, the answer isn’t as simple as blaming the patriarchy and walking away — there are layers to it.

We’ve grown up in a time when the internet has shoved preconceived notions of sexuality down our throats. It’s hard to discover yourself when two decades worth of pop culture tell you what it is like to have sex in your 20s.

“As 20-somethings, we’re growing into our sexuality and becoming sexually perceived at the same time for the first time,” second-year student Yanet Giles said. “It makes you wish that the stuff you saw in movies would represent us or at least make us feel more cared about.”

Sexuality in pop culture, specifically sex scenes, often falls into that group of sexed-up double standards, somehow managing to sex shame and racially objectify women simultaneously.

The issue begins with the objectified representation of sexual desire as it exists for white women and for women of color.

“In terms of sex scenes with women, often white women, sex is usually happening to them,” Timeka Tounsel, assistant professor of Black studies in communication said. “They aren't really necessarily engaging in it, or deriving pleasure from it, because they are the sexual object of desire.”

In this sense, white women are seen as an object, or “the prize,” and their body is the goal the male wishes to achieve.

This results in the viewing of a white woman as a collection of parts — a zoom-in on her breast here, a sliding shot of her bare bottom there — thus denying them the right to be their own person.

White women here are objectified to the point of being considered a “prize,” which prompts you to wonder, where does that leave women of color?

Tounsel believes it puts them in a position that is even more morally wrong.

“They are seen, as I think, more animalistic,” Tounsel said. “They're not even necessarily the object of desire and longing more so, an object of just like sexual release.”

This stereotype that Black women are “animalistic” is the similar effect of being dehumanized and being an object of pleasure, only now there’s a more palpable disposability.

“Once you're in college, you realize that white men are interested in you for the same reason white men are interested in movies,” Giles said. “You realize that they have this false perception of you, and they will continue to look for a false version.”

It's a harmful and false message, and yet as UW is virtually a PWI (predominantly white institution), it’s something that students endure every day.

It can no longer be denied that racialized objectification exists for women, and, as a result, sexual shame persists.

“There is a strong double standard that men should be sexual,” Stephanie Clare, associate professor of English, said. “While, for women, sexuality is always framed as potentially dangerous or some kind of stain on their integrity.”

It is the “male gaze” that perpetuates the idea that a woman has “no sexual agency,” and, therefore, sex cannot be something she does, only something that is done to her. It inherently “slut-shames” any woman who seeks sex for her own pleasure, instead of her partner’s.

Men here are seen as in control of their own bodies, while women are not. And, in spite of this, men are somehow barely affected, while women feel the brunt of criticism the moment they behave in an equal manner.

Does this mean that women aren’t allowed to want sex for themselves, aren’t allowed to have erotic wishes and desires?

“Girls have a weird purity that surrounds them,” Giles said. “People don’t understand that they grow up and grow into their need to express their sexuality.”

It’s an agenda that’s been fought against for centuries, because women have always been sexual, and has just been historically denied.

We know the story by heart: A woman gets chastised for acting like a man, and the man gets praised and celebrated.

We, as 20-somethings, are sexual in nature, so why deny someone the pleasure of finding themselves sexually, and why shame them for doing so?

It's a question that I ask as the sky becomes more clear and hot girl summer quickly approaches. Even though this double standard may always exist, we can continue to look toward the media we consume and try to be aware of which gaze is being pushed.

Is it one that pushes back against these outdated and false ideals, or is it one that presents partners as equals in power?

It comes down to this: If you want us to stop talking about these sexed-up double standards, then I suggest you stop perpetuating them.

Reach writer Emma Schwichtenberg at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @emaroswitz

