Snip snap: The wonder of the vasectomy

There’s a famous scene in “The Office” in which the lead character Michael Scott shouts “snip snap, snip snap, snip snap!” while describing his multiple vasectomies.

As it turns out, vasectomies are not as easily reversible as Scott alludes, and getting a vasectomy is a decision that should be carefully considered in advance. Although reversals performed within 10 years of the vasectomy may achieve success rates as high as 95%, the success of reversals is dependent on the amount of time that has passed since the procedure.

Vasectomies are an exceedingly common medical procedure, and are often used as a form of contraception.

“Vasectomies ​​work exceedingly well,” Dr. Stephanie Page, a physician and professor at UW who researches male contraception, said. “They really need to be thought of as irreversible, because vasectom[ies] … are not 100% reversible in all cases, so it can be costly.”

“You have no idea the physical toll that three vasectomies have on a person,” Scott asks later in the episode. No, Michael, I don’t. But what about one vasectomy?

The procedure begins with a local anesthetic injection and then a small incision on the scrotum. Then, the vas deferens, or the tube that carries semen from the testicles, is clipped and cauterized to prevent sperm from leaving the body during ejaculation.

The vasectomy is the most common form of male birth control after condoms, and is a permanent solution for unwanted pregnancies. The initial procedure is also extremely safe.

Page’s laboratory is dedicated to research on male contraceptives, with current research on a male contraceptive gel. This research is critical in today’s day and age. Men in heterosexual relationships are more encouraged than ever to take an active role in the responsibility for birth control.

“​Issues of reproduction have fallen predominantly on women … I like to think that that is starting to change, and that men are more interested in their own reproductive responsibilities,” Page said. “The more open we've become about thinking about talking about sex … men are more and more engaged.”

The rate of unwanted pregnancies is highest in the traditional college-aged demographic — people between 18 and 24 years old. Although vasectomies are more common in older men (at least 35 years old), could this be a good choice for birth control for college students? With its near-perfect effectiveness, it might be a contender.

Fourth-year student Elora Hoberecht has a partner who has gotten a vasectomy. She reported that this has changed her sex life in a positive way.

“For both of us, there's been an improvement in intimacy since that procedure, for sure,” Hoberecht said.

Hoberecht’s partner’s procedure also takes the burden of birth control off Hoberecht, and has lifted the worry of an unwanted pregnancy for both of them.

“The vasectomy has given both of us a sense of freedom … feeling like we're both in control of our futures,” Hoberecht said.

Hoberecht’s partner is younger than 35, and has made a lifelong commitment to contraception. For him, it was the right decision. But for many college-aged people, it’s too early to make a choice that is so permanent.

“I think it's complicated, because people’s lives change a lot [during young adulthood],” Page said. “Lots of transitions are going on. People are learning lots of things about the world. They're figuring out things in their relationship. So, in my mind, it's not a really great option for young men, because they may change their minds about what they feel like is their reproductive journey.”

While Hoberecht’s partner is younger than most who get vasectomies, he did not have any trouble scheduling the procedure, and found the whole process to be relatively easy.

Even if a couple of any age decides to forgo a vasectomy, Page recommends that men take a more active role in the process.

“Even if they're not taking the contraceptive … it's still important for men to know what [women] are taking on, and how it might be affecting their physiology or their mental health,” Page said.

Hoberecht wholeheartedly supports her partner’s decision to get a vasectomy, and would recommend it to others like him.

“​​It's a wonderful option … for him it was one of the best … life decisions that he made for himself, and we have no regrets,” Hoberecht said. “And I think, to someone curious about it, absolutely talk to somebody and learn more about it because it's not as scary, or intimidating … as I was made to feel.”

Like all types of birth control, vasectomies are not for everyone, and this can depend on age, relationship status, and desires for the future.

Especially now with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, considering an effective form of birth control is an even more pertinent issue for young people. Protecting our reproductive health is more of a priority than ever, and while vasectomies should be viewed as a permanent life-altering decision, it might be a life-saving decision for some.

No matter what contraceptives you choose, it is important to discuss this choice with your doctor and, if applicable, your partner, to determine how you can support each other through your contraceptive journey.

Reach writer Katie Newman at opinion@dailyuw.com Twitter: @katieinewman

Like what you’re reading? Support high quality journalism by clicking here.