Souptivism: What does effective activism look like?

I audibly gasped when I saw the chunks of bright red tomato soup fly out of activist Phoebe Plummer’s hand and onto Vincent Van Gogh’s $84.2 million “Sunflowers” painting.

“The cost of living crisis is part of the cost of the oil crisis, fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families,” Plummer said to stunned tourists in a video circulating social media. “They can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup.”

Plummer and fellow activist Anna Holland stood with their hands glued to the museum wall behind them. The pair’s protest has been part of a series of attacks on famous art pieces to spread awareness about climate change.

Their bold statement has been met with responses that range from support, to outrage, to complete confusion. What does a Van Gogh painting have to do with climate change?

“I think that it was a bit confusing how the activists tried to connect their point about fossil fuels with the act of throwing soup,” Annie Xu, a third-year student, said. “It’s something that could incite anger towards activists instead of getting their message across the way they wanted it to be received.”

Despite the two matters being completely unrelated, the protestors utilized the famous painting as a means of drawing attention through shock value.

Although I find it to be a shame that it came at the expense of such a beloved piece, I respect the message that they sought to convey.

In reality, “Sunflowers” is a series of strategically placed paint strokes on canvas. It holds no value other than what society has assigned to it.

The protest has highlighted the fact that the public will express more concern for the potential destruction of paint on a canvas, than it will for those suffering from the effects of fossil fuels.

That being said, I believe that there are better ways of raising awareness than tampering with centuries-old art. Even so, the protest definitely got the public talking and thinking about the issue.

It raises the question of what effective activism looks like. Should we all be heading to the nearest museum, soup can in hand?

Not necessarily.

“Effective methods of activism are hard to accomplish nowadays as there seems to be new protests everyday, and so much work needs to be done to improve the world we live in,” Lexi Rodriguez-Padilla, a fourth-year student, said. “I think picket protests or marches seem to be the most effective, because they show how many people are behind a protest and it tends to bring more attention to issues.”

Attending protests remains an important part of practicing activism. They often encourage change through demonstrating the volume of public outrage that surrounds an issue.

That said, there are many different modes for individuals to engage in activism other than throwing soup. Whether it begins with conversations between friends, family, or strangers on the bus, change begins with public awareness.

Social media can also be a useful tool for accomplishing this. Reposting informational slides, petitions, or links to donate to organizations is one quick and easy way to spread the word.

Finally, an overlooked but incredibly important method of activism is voting. Researching candidates and voting for representatives that will advocate for just policies is one of the best ways that an individual can influence government laws and policies.

Although the soup-throwing protest was undoubtedly courageous, the conversation surrounding it has become one of soup instead of the climate.

Activism is effective when it results in a conversation that is centered on the issue at hand, versus the shock that results from a flashy protest.

Reach contributing writer Cassie Schmid at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @CassieSchmid12

