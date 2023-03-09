Stay vigilant; A serious look into UW’s lack of care for its students’ safety

Editor’s note: “Fireside Chats” is a bi-weekly column, inspired by former president Franklin Delano Roosevelt's series of radio addresses, written from the leadership section of The Daily, detailing issues Editor-in-Chief Jacob Renn and Managing Editor Deborah Kwon find pressing at UW.

On Sept. 30, 2022, a non-UW affiliated, 21-year-old male was run over by a vehicle, following an unrelated, failed drive-by shooting.

The following night, four UW students, all excited to return to campus and begin the new year, were shot outside of Flowers, and immediately rushed to UW Medical Center.

Five months later, these events have yet to leave my mind. In fact, every single day, I pass by the site of the man’s death on my walk home, and re-accept the fact that UW’s leaders simply do not care.

Granted, they did attempt to place a metaphorical Band-Aid on the situation via increased “security” and short-lived SPD patrols, but safety is a much bigger issue than a brush-under-the-rug response.

It is not just depressing, it is infuriating that all members of the greater UW community cannot feel fully welcome in a collegiate environment that is meant to serve as a stage for a memorable period in an individual’s life.

It boils down to this: UW must do more to protect its students. Having a few glorified mall-cops walk around a couple of blocks, while others sit idly in their souped-up, overpriced vehicles will no longer cut it.

This also includes a complete overhaul of the UW Alert system. While UW developed UW Alert — a system that disperses information via telecommunication and adjacent platforms regarding emergencies deemed important enough for the UW community — “to keep the campus community informed during emergencies and situations that might disrupt normal operations,” it often does more harm than good.

Albeit, their blog posts are more detailed, but when email and text alerts are filtered down to, “Man with gun near 47th St./16th Ave not found. Police patrol ongoing. Area is open. Stay vigilant,” it’s impossible to not stir up some form of hysteria.

With that in mind, I’m not arguing we develop safety measures in the same vein as “Minority Report” — I’m just asking for some refinement. Pushing out a UW Alert with vague descriptions, a total lack of information regarding how those responsible plan to respond (and often, updates on how they’ve responded), and a message for those in the area to “stay vigilant” is no longer acceptable.

UWPD’s job is to protect and serve the community, and if you continue to fail to do so, one must reconsider why you exist in the first place, and seriously consider other places your funds could be better invested into.

If I showed up to work, was handed multiple tasks, and failed to accomplish any of them, I would be immediately fired. Why should we extend grace and acceptance to our watchful protectors when they have shown, time and time again, that they cannot accomplish their assigned responsibilities?

The recent consolidation into the “Division of Campus Community Safety” shows promise, but its infancy means that change is far off and out of reach.

And, for the record, staying vigilant should not be a responsibility anyone should have to carry out while at school.

We are here to be educated, to develop as individuals and intellectuals, and create bonds and lasting friendships. When one adds the added aspect of constantly fearing for our lives, due to institutional failures, you cannot blame us for feeling just a tad bit overwhelmed.

Today, the site of the man’s death is occasionally dressed with flowers, glowing candles, and words etched in the asphalt and nearby tree to remember the individual.

UW is more than just a university, it is a community. While our leadership may not care, our community does, and I see this everyday when I pass by his memorial.

The candles do not stay lit because Ana Mari Cauce personally heads over every day to light them. Rather, they stay lit and strong, because our community always steps up when those in charge fail to.

We are not demanding you do better, we are demanding that you simply do something. When the bare minimum is not even being met, how do you expect anyone to feel truly safe?

