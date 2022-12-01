Streaming services shouldn’t be charging us to watch ads

Just a few days ago, as I was watching something on Netflix, an interesting pop-up appeared on my screen. It wasn’t the passive aggressive “Are you still watching?” pop-up. Instead, it read, “Do you want to pay an extra $4.99 for HD viewing?”

Netflix is making increased subscription prices the new norm.

Since Nov. 3, Netflix has started to charge $6.99 for the “Basic With Ads” subscription plan, which shows viewers ads after an hour of content is watched, according to The New York Times. Disney+ is doing the same thing; starting on Dec. 8, they will be charging $7.99 for an ad-based subscription.

With the current price for an ad-free Netflix plan standing at $7.99, making this change technically provides a cheaper option. However, it’s still heading down a slippery slope of inaccessible media.

Netflix should not be charging for ads.

Starting this could lead to companies overcharging for ad-free services or higher-quality media, and people might begin to turn to illegal websites for media.

“I know a lot of people who watch things illegally, because they aren’t available on the streaming services they pay for,” third-year Daniel Born said via Instagram message. “It isn’t worth it to pay another $15 a month just to watch one thing on another platform.”

Even though people want to support the creators of the shows and movies they watch, the increase in prices doesn’t make spending this money worth it.

Additionally, it is fairly common knowledge that the platforms take most of the money they make, not the creators, so there is plenty of justification to take advantage of illegal websites.

In an ideal world, all of the media we watch would all be on one platform and wouldn’t be egregiously expensive. Still, much of the media out there, not just streaming platforms, but also newspapers and magazines, need revenue to continue to produce and upload content.

Charging for subscriptions and ads is how these businesses stay alive.

In fact, Netflix seems to be one of the last services to be taking this kind of action. According to The New York Times, Netflix resorted to an ad-based subscription option because, for the first time in a decade, the media conglomerate lost subscribers.

Not only are they trying to make up for the staggering loss of revenue, but they’re doing so by unethically targeting a surplus of Netflix subscribers who cannot afford higher tiers. If this is successful, and everything is currently pointing to yes, this will eventually lead them down the road of overcharging for already existing extra features like advertisement-free streaming or higher quality content.

So, the question is, what other alternatives can these streaming services offer to make a more accessible option for consumers?

Although injecting four to five minutes of ads per an hour of content is a bold move, other services, like Hulu, opt to place ads at respective positions. Seeing as advertising-based revenue may never go away, this might be the only middle-ground for both parties.

In addition, while not necessarily the most economically viable route, streaming platforms could allow users to be more selective in their choices.

“There could also be a system of picking a certain number of shows or movies you want to access in a month and paying based on that,” Born said. “This would give consumers more control and variety to how much they spend.”

With this type of system, the viewer can customize how much they spend and continue to stream content uninterrupted, while platforms can continue to profit from consumer spending. This way, people who struggle with excessive binge-watching can learn to pace themselves.

There are plenty of ways that streaming platforms can make their content more accessible without their businesses going under.

Streaming platforms should not be charging people for ads. Instead, they should try to be more creative in making their content more available and affordable.

