Student athlete or athlete student?

Like many other UW students, I’ve looked at the student athletes as the spoiled kids on the playground. They get to play with all the special toys and mommy and daddy never say no to them.

Little did I know that their fancy scooters and custom shoes don’t show the whole picture.

I sat down with a senior and a freshman on the UW football team, who wished to remain anonymous, to talk about the culture of being a student athlete on campus.

Inquiring about the balance of these two full-time jobs, I could tell their responses to my question were a bit rehearsed.

They first talked of their abundant, yet apt mental health and academic resources provided by UW to help them balance their schedules and stay on track with graduation.

Then, they began to deconstruct the function and intention of these resources.

In addition to checking the players’ grades weekly, their learning specialists keep a close eye on their attendance.

“In classes with a lot of players, [the learning specialists] will come [to class] and make sure you’re in attendance,” a senior football player said. “They don’t tell you when they’re coming. They’ll just show up. And there’s a punishment if you’re not there.”

While these learning specialists are meant to keep them in check, it seems a bit overbearing. This scrutiny over class attendance is perhaps a reflection of the real priority: getting them to the field.

After hearing about overcoming the very preliminary, yet difficult barriers that come with scheduling classes, making good attendance, and adequate grades, I asked about the quality of their studies.

It’s one thing to walk away with a degree and another thing to walk away with an education.

Are the classes they take truly enriching, or are they just the ones that fit easiest into their tight, sport-oriented schedule?

The senior gave an example of another player who wanted to take architecture classes, but his 7 a.m. architecture classes conflicted with his practice schedule. In order to compensate for the schedule change, the player was told to make up the lost time by coming into the gym at 2 a.m.

“They won’t tell you that you’re limited, but you’re limited,” the senior said.

The athletic faculty can’t explicitly tell the players what classes to take. However, there are clearly unreasonable sacrifices to be made if their education threatens their playing on the field.

And what if their mental health affected their playing?

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, roughly “30% of women and 25% of men who are student-athletes report having anxiety, and only 10% of all college athletes with known mental health conditions seek care from a mental health professional.”

How does UW support the mental health of our athletes? How helpful are our resources?

Both the players I interviewed have been instructed about mental health resources on campus, meant to provide some calm in their demanding lifestyle. But the infrastructural placement of these resources seems strategized.

“You can see the priority here — the fact that I have to go across campus for mental health [services] but, go next door for my physical health,” the senior said.

Just as players are encouraged to take schedule-able classes, it seems like they’re silently encouraged to turn to the gym instead of a psychologist.

But it’s not all blood, sweat, and tears. Athletes are beginning to get more profit for their names and their work.

“[The university] doesn’t just make money off of us,” the freshman said. “Now, we get to make money off of NILs.”

After a Supreme Court ruling in June 2021, the NCAA changed their policies and allowed student athletes to monetize their name, image, and likenesses (NIL).

Even though college athletes don’t have as much following as professional athletes, they’re still able to gain money and free products through brand promotions.

In order to promote profitable opportunities for athletes, UW partners with organizations like Opendorse, where you can buy social posts, appearances, autographs, and shoutouts from student athletes.

Though this novel market provides student athletes the opportunity to profit, it’s something they have to navigate independently. I simply can’t imagine how one would manage being an influencer in addition to being a full-time student and athlete.

With all of the considerations student athletes have to juggle, there is one thing they both agree gives them motivation.

Both these players shared that, at the end of the day, the bonds of their teammates will be one of the biggest things they take away from football.

“Because it’s such a rough system to be in, you need those [player] relationships,” the senior said. “It’s the only way to survive sometimes.”

Besides these sentimental relationships that will stay with them forever, it's hard to feel like UW gives these athletes much more to walk away with.

Even though they say these players are technically students first, there seems to be a mixed message.

“Am I still important when the jersey comes off?” the senior said.

UW seems to only care about the athlete side of these Huskies.

When players are offered resources that stray away from the field, they don’t always seem truly encouraged or accessible.

Whether these players have to walk across campus for a therapist session or wake up at 2 a.m. to manage the class schedule they want, UW’s priorities are clear.

Sidelining other aspects of a holistic student experience in order to prioritize performance on the field shows that UW emphasizes an athlete student — not a student athlete — experience.

Reach writer Sarah Newman at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SarahNewman25

