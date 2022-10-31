Texas doesn’t want you to vote

As of 2022, Texas is the fifth-hardest state to vote in.

Texas is one of 15 states that require a valid excuse in order to vote via mail. On top of that, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1 into law in 2021, making it even harder to vote both in person and through mail.

Summatively, Senate Bill 1 banned overnight and drive-through voting, increased restrictions on absentee voting, and heightened authority of poll watchers. Drive-through and absentee voting were essential to voting during the height of the pandemic, but false accusations of fraudulent elections pushed Texas to implement these laws.

Most importantly, these laws took away the methods that many voters of color depended on and directly targeted Harris County, the most diverse county in the state. Abbott’s justification was (and always seems to be) to ensure “trust and confidence in our elections.”

Ironically, these laws have decreased trust and confidence in their representatives — especially voters of color.

Texas has a long and continuous history of suppressing voters. Historical laws, such as Jim Crow, were the driving factors of voter suppression in Texas, and its effects are evident today, as voters of color still struggle under a system that was created to exclude them.

For some, voting often feels futile, especially since the flaws in our system are so deeply ingrained. However, we hold more power in local and state elections: these next few weeks are when your vote will count the most.

In Texas, the number of registered voters is over 17.5 million — increasing by 300,000 since the March primaries. As more issues and frustration from citizens rise, so do registered voters.

This summer, I submitted my application to vote and moved into my dorm to find out it had been rejected. Not only was the state government incredibly obscure as to what part of my application didn’t match, but I also had to send another application. Now, all I can do is wait.

Bottom line, it should not be this difficult to participate in the shaping of our futures, especially if they continue to pass policies that harm them.

I know I’m writing to an audience of mostly Washington residents, but voter suppression at local and state levels is very present and has the potential to affect the nation. If states continue to implement laws restricting their voters, people won’t want to participate anymore, which is exactly what politicians across the country want.

I ask that Washington residents pay attention to elections outside of your own state and encourage people to vote. Even if voter suppression doesn’t affect you directly, that doesn’t mean you should ignore its impact.

Reach writer Sophie Knight at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @knightsophie13

