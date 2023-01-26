The AI dilemma

About a week ago, I was fighting through one of the worst hangovers of my life, sitting at a coffee shop and staring, quite literally, empty-minded at my computer screen.

Thinking about all of the tasks that I had put off for a week, I turned to my friend and started engaging in the denial stage of procrastination — complaining about a 10-page research paper I hadn’t even touched.

With excitement, she lit up, ready to bestow upon me a revolutionary solution she had for my dilemma.

To my surprise, she suggested I use artificial intelligence (AI), or more specifically, ChatGPT.

I knew what this was, but I had no idea that people had been using it for school. I was under the impression people were using it to look up simple prompts like, “Is water wet?” or “Why does an orange taste so good in the shower?”

My friend explained that I could simply type in a few sentences explaining what I want the paper to discuss, accompanied by a word count, and the bot would write the essay for me in a matter of minutes.

The essay would need to be edited, but the frightening fact of the matter is that ChatGPT can accomplish the bulk of your work for you.

“ChatGPT, at least to my knowledge, can't synthesize answers as complex as what is needed for most essays,” fourth-year Noah Ben-Chaim Greco said. “AI is built on the principle of being unable to give opinions, so while it can perform basic research for an essay, it's going to provide very weak, generalized arguments.”

The cherry on top of all of this? ChatGPT goes undetected by TurnItIn. My peers at UW who have been using ChatGPT made a point to double check. Very thorough of them.

I couldn’t believe what I was hearing, so my friend showed me herself. Sure enough, 500 words comparing police brutality in the United States to Spain appeared before my eyes like a shining beacon of hope.

She asked if I wanted the essay sent to me, and I would be lying if I said I didn’t consider it.

The next day, I looked around my classroom, wondering if this was just a minor situation that only my friends and peers at UW were indulging in. To my surprise (and horror), ChatGPT was pulled up on nearly everyone’s web browsers in my study abroad classroom.

What may seem like just another way for college students to finesse their way through these short four years of their lives is more dangerous than we realize.

ChatGPT can pass a Wharton exam, allegedly.

Not only is AI incredibly adept at data and information collection, but it’s also in a whole other ballpark of cheating. Someone sending you the answers to a test, in comparison, seems like child’s play.

In the blink of an eye, ChatGPT can write the majority of an essay that would otherwise take days for a committed college student to write.

A good portion of the people who are abusing this software seem to value the college experience more than the actual knowledge you are supposed to gain from it. After all, if you’re cheating, you’re generally not learning much.

“For quantitative problems like math or physics, students lose the opportunity to genuinely learn from doing the work,” Greco said. “It might make things easier for now, but it's only going to hurt you in the long run. It's just as easy to abuse the software as it is to use it for good.”

It is a popular opinion among scholars, including Lalitha Vasudevan, the vice dean for digital innovation at Columbia University, that ChatGPT could be revolutionary for learning. Vasudevan compared ChatGPT to the introduction of the graphing calculator, when people claimed it would take away from what students learn by solving formulas themselves.

Jeffrey Bilmes, professor of electrical and computer engineering at UW, agrees.

“Generative AI/ChatGPT can improve the way that people access information, making it more natural for us to query large knowledge bases, greatly improving the efficiency of our ability to access information,” Bilmes said in an email. “In the longer term, I think the pros outweigh the cons.”

All things considered, we have a potentially very powerful learning tool at our fingertips that students across the country are choosing to use for harm and, in turn, detracting from their own learning experience.

If you don’t value your education, you don’t have to be here. There are plenty of young people out there dying to take your spot, waiting to have access to the kind of education that you mindlessly pay upwards of $60,000 a year for.

Perhaps students using this software with poor intentions should consider those who pay out of pocket for UW and work double the number of hours, just to get a lower grade because your AI came up with a better synonym for “however.”

There are some possible happy mediums for resolving the issue of cheating, but none of these are bulletproof.

“In the short term, doing more in-person testing is a relatively easy fix,” Bilmes said. “It's interesting that in this case, the old technology can thwart the new.”

While I am all for innovation, academic advancement, and fully cultivating the resources we have been given, if universities can’t find a way to decipher whether students are using ChatGPT for what is supposed to be original work, it should not be allowed in schools.

