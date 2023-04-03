The case for healthy news consumption

We live in the 21st century, where we have access to the news anytime, anywhere, on any topic.

“A person could drown in the information provided to us on a daily basis,” Caley Cook, associate teaching professor of communication and journalism, said.

It's overwhelming, to be sure, trying to navigate clickbait from true, genuine headlines.

“Often what gets in the news is the worst of the worst,” Milla Titova, assistant teaching professor in the department of psychology, said. “It's hard to approach, so we tend to withdraw instead.”

Generation Z is the first generation faced with the dilemma of navigating this influx of information, so it makes sense that we have a harder time trying to cope than others — there was no one to show us how to process news in a healthy way.

A portion of what makes digesting news difficult is the helpless feeling we get when the issues we read about, especially global matters, aren’t issues we have the power to immediately aid.

“It's hard to see things that are far away that you don’t have a lot of power over, because it stops you in your tracks,” fourth-year Sara Isaacson said.

We focus on so much negativity in the news that we let ourselves forget there's more out there to find interest in. The news doesn't always have to focus on politics or a larger-than-life, human impact story.

“The things that really intersect with our lives are the things that are happening right here around us,” Cook said. “Thinking about that more meaningfully is important.”

Staying in tune with the news often means just staying connected to your community. It keeps you grounded, aware, and a part of something greater than just yourself. It makes the big bad out in the world just a tad bit less isolating.

“It can help you to just think differently about an issue,” Matthew Powers, associate professor of communication, said. “To see things from a perspective that you hadn't seen … before.”

Trying to claim only one type of reporting as newsworthy is self-limiting.

“Journalism broadly presents us with this capacity to try and understand the lives and experiences of people who aren't us,” Powers said.

The idea of “staying in touch” stems from this innate human ability to try and understand one another. We get stuck trying to sift through the headlines that fill our inboxes and feeds, trying to cram as much information into our minds as possible — all in an attempt to “stay in touch.”

“The nature of the news today means that it's impossible to get a universal god's eye view on it,” Powers said. “It's just too large, and too sprawling, and too out of control.”

Really all “staying in touch” means is staying aware of what's happening in the world around you. It doesn’t mean scarfing down headlines like your life depends on it.

“Not just reading headlines is a really important act,” Cook said. “It makes you an active participant in what you're hearing and reading and listening to.”

That overwhelming sense of dread you get when another depressing headline finds its way to you can be counteracted by figuring out a healthy way to follow the news. Read past the headlines and learn how to diversify your journalistic palette.

“We fall down these rabbit holes where we’re focusing on all the horrible that's happening,” Isaacson said. “Then we miss out on the good right in front of our eyes.”

The internet so often promotes this echo chamber of negativity and when we let it take the lead, we are inadvertently letting it control us.

“It's not good for anyone to be completely plugged in,” Titova said. “There needs to be a time when we are simply present and living in the moment.”

So often we forget that connection lives in the very air we breathe — almost everything is connected in some way. Powers explained that even “fluff” pieces have a dimension that isn’t entirely disconnected from the things we consider to be more serious.

Even so, this does not mean everything we consume needs to be justified with some analytic criticism. We are allowed to find things funny and light-hearted and just that, nothing more.

“It is OK to enjoy something just on the face of enjoying it,” Cook said.

And, if that's how you keep your peace of mind, then you’ve found your method of consuming news.

With this in mind, it is still crucial to remain educated on serious matters, even those difficult to consume.

Cook suggests thinking about how the article's dynamics are framed and asking what you’re curious about upon going in. For example, try to create a set of questions you want to be answered in the article.

“I wouldn't think about it in terms of quantity,” Powers said. “Instead, think about it in terms of what it actually does when you do it.”

If you can, set aside time to try and read something while making an effort to truly understand what's being discussed from beginning to end.

“It is OK to have limits and boundaries and capacities,” Cook said. “Recognizing that is, unfortunately, a little part of growing up.”

There is so much out there at all times, and sometimes the line is blurred between where the news stops and our sanity begins. Yet, something so stupidly simple as finding a method to sanely consume the news makes a world of difference.

The act of being curious and authentic, the act of living your life — it's what we were born to do. The news may put that life into more perspective, but it isn’t the tell-all of what is important.

Whenever those lines start to blur, remember: sanity first, headlines later.

Only you are the arbiter of your own news consumption.

Reach writer Emma Schwichtenberg at opinion@dailyuw.com

