The consequences of Netflix’s new household rule

It’s late at night, and whether you’ve just come back from the library studying, finishing a shift at a part-time job, or eating dinner on the Ave, you know you need to relax. The first thing that always comes to mind for me is relaxing with a show.

Netflix has been around forever and has been the primary streaming service for most college students for years now. Whether it’s a new season of “Stranger Things” or deep dives into the world of Formula 1, there’s something to watch for everyone, at any time of the year.

This ease and comfort are essential for us as college students. We need time to relax and forget about the stressful things around us.

But now, Netflix is debating taking this power away from us.

Very recently, Netflix made the switch to start charging for ads. Now, the streaming giant is going to start forcing accounts to stay in one physical household.

They’ve already begun this process in Canada and New Zealand, and it’s only a matter of time before Netflix implements this in the United States.

To potentially achieve this, according to The Guardian, users must regularly connect their devices to their household Wi-Fi that the account is registered under. This was all included in a release Netflix accidentally published in Chile, where the trial runs have also begun.

Not only does this limit the number of family members and friends that can share Netflix accounts across locations, but it also prevents students that depend on family accounts from watching their favorite shows and movies.

“I think this change will be a great inconvenience for college students who are sharing a Netflix account with their friends or family,” first-year Linhda Truong said via text message. “As a college student myself, I would consider straying from Netflix, because I can’t justify the cost of paying for a separate account when my family already has one that I was previously allowed to use.”

For most of the college student population, Netflix is used as a way to relax and escape from our otherwise chaotic lives, as academics and work constantly surround us.

Being unable to access Netflix will put a strain on the way college students can loosen up after regularly being bombarded with stress.

Not only will this affect students, but it will also impact nontraditional families, where everyone in the family might live in different households.

“It's definitely biased against nontraditional families and puts up extra barriers for families that already face a lot of struggles being apart,” fourth-year student Rhea Guliani said via text message. “Especially for low-income households.”

According to Netflix’s Help Center, they define a family as “people who live in the same location with the account owner.” Families that are separated by distance for work, academics, and other opportunities are, apparently, not considered families by Netflix.

There are many financial reasons as to why Netflix is doing this. The first is to obviously increase profits. According to Yahoo Finance, over 100 million households have shared accounts. These are a lot of potential customers that Netflix can get their hands on by limiting account sharing.

“I think this is Netflix’s strategy to boost profits. Perhaps that’s also why they have a new subscription plan that includes ads,” Truong said. “Since it’s a cheaper subscription plan, it would encourage more people to pay for it, and the ads that they watch will also bring in profits for Netflix.”

Netflix also thinks that it can take advantage of its long-time customers. They think people can’t live without Netflix and can’t afford to pay for multiple subscriptions.

“I think that this is just another way for Netflix to capitalize on its loyal customers who they know won’t give up their subscriptions,” Guliani said. “People sharing accounts will be left with no choice but to get their own accounts.”

Maybe it’s a combination of all three, but we can all agree with one thing: with the backlash Netflix is experiencing with this change, other streaming platforms better avoid heading in the same direction.

Despite Netflix’s claims that they’re doing this to improve content and crackdown on excessive usage, it’s obvious that this is just another move to exploit long-term customers and force those outside of a family’s main “household” to subscribe for the same, often mindless content.

Whatever way you look at it, Netflix is targeting communities that can’t afford it. It is exploiting low-income, separated families and poor college students.

Netflix should not move forward with this “household rule.” Doing this would make its content even more inaccessible to these communities than it already is, and hurt those who desperately need an escape from long days of school and work.

Reach writer Fiona Paterson at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @fiona_326

