The Constitution was made by men, for men: We shouldn’t still be surprised

On May 2, Politico released an exclusive, breaking the draft opinion for the possible vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. For those who need a quick refresher, Roe v. Wade was the landmark decision made by the Supreme Court in 1973 that made abortions a constitutional right in the United States.
While the leaking of a Supreme Court document is very rare, it is not the first time it has occurred. The first Roe. v. Wade scoop was leaked about 50 years ago, though, at the time, it was a leak regarding the decision to legalize abortion. Back then, the court had two vacancies, vacancies that Chief Justice Warren Burger, an opponent of abortion rights, hoped would flip the majority against abortion rights, according to The New Yorker.
The ploy for majority power within the Supreme Court is an ongoing battle, and Roe v. Wade has never known peace because of it. With the election of President Donald Trump in 2016, the Supreme Court housed three vacancies that were filled by Trump in just one term, turning the majority harshly conservative. With a stacked 6-3 majority in the court, it is no surprise that Roe v. Wade is once more being attacked.
The majority draft opinion revealed the court voting down not just Roe v. Wade, which “guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights,” but also Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey, a 1992 decision which upheld that same right.
In the leaked draft, Justice Samuel Alito argued that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.” Alito further maintained that it “is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
Alito bases his and the Court’s decision on the lack of acknowledgment of abortion in the Constitution — a document written over 200 years ago by a group of 55 long-dead white men.
As it so happens, there is no representation of women’s matters at all in the Constitution. The Constitution was written by men, for men, during a time when most women were nowhere near on equal grounds with men.
Why are we still surprised that, even in the 21st century, reproductive rights aren’t being honored as they should be?
In the draft, Alito argued that the “Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”
He is correct to point out that mentions of abortion are missing from the Constitution, but, in overturning Roe v. Wade, Alito acts as if it is an honorable precedent instead of a problem in need of solving.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, the United States will be moving backward in regard to abortion rights. There are only three other countries that have moved back on abortion rights since 1994, and the United States joining those ranks is unacceptable.
It is not time to turn the decision of abortion back to the states. The issue of abortion should be considered only by the person requesting an abortion.
With the issue of abortion being turned back to the states, reproductive rights will be almost completely rewritten. About half of the states are likely to ban abortion, though the decision may differ regarding swing states. Thirteen states have “trigger laws” already instated, which would make abortion illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
What needs to be made clear is that what was leaked is a draft, not the final opinion, so abortions remain protected for now. With the public outrage that the leaked draft is causing, there is hope that the opinion can change before it is officially announced. It may still be months before the official ruling comes out on the case, but once it is officially announced, it will be up to the states to decide whether to close clinics quickly or to let it take months for the decision to take effect.
What those in the Supreme Court need to understand is that by overturning Roe v. Wade, abortions are not going to mysteriously disappear.
It stands that one in four women will have an abortion before the age of 45. The number of people affected who live in states with projected hostility toward abortion is about 40 million. That means, statistically speaking, about ten million people will be without access to safe abortion in their lifetime.
They may be the victims of sexual assault or rape. They may be young girls who made a mistake and don’t wish to live their lives paying for it. They may be women who can’t afford to travel to a different state to receive safe abortions. They certainly deserve to have their rights protected and to have their choice to abort respected.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade does not mean the end of abortions, just the end of safe ones. We are still going to find ways to achieve it, regardless of whether the Supreme Court wants to try to take away our power or not. When will the Court recognize that they should be defending the America of today, not the America of the past?
