The Daily’s 2022 midterm election endorsements

Editor's note: This upcoming midterm election is pivotal for Washington residents and UW students. Many of the candidates running this season plan to address issues UW students have voiced concern with, some of the most prominent being reproductive rights and campus safety.

The opinion section is devoted to a fair assessment of the ballot for the 2022 midterms. The Daily Editorial Board came together to vote on this year’s election’s ballot, considering each candidate based on the promises and statements they’ve made on the campaign trail and incorporating our own research.

We determined endorsements by discussing and weighing candidates based on policy, experience, and history to most effectively serve Seattle and the UW community. As a core principle, The Daily Editorial Board is committed to holding each endorsed candidate accountable to promises made on the campaign trail.

The following endorsements are a reflection of the opinion of The Daily Editorial Board and are signed by Mary Murphy, Opinion Editor; Sarah Kahle, Development Editor; Miki Kusunose, Copy Chief; Deborah Kwon, Managing Editor; and Sydney Nash, Sports Editor.

We strongly encourage all eligible members of the UW community to take the opportunity over the next two weeks to practice your right to vote and play your part in maintaining our democracy.

Check your voter registration status here. Eligible individuals can register to vote in person until Nov. 8.

U.S. Senate: Patty Murray (D) and Tiffany Smiley (R)

Patty Murray, Washington’s 30-year incumbent in the Senate is running for her sixth term. The Daily Editorial Board is endorsing Patty Murray over opponent Tiffany Smiley, a Republican candidate with zero political background.

Not only is Murray highly experienced and qualified, but, unlike Smiley, she is also a strong advocate for reproductive rights. Smiley is pro-life, but claims to not support a federal abortion ban in what we think is an attempt to appeal to a wide array of voters. Not only do these two views contradict each other, but they also make it clear that Smiley will not be as willing to protect Washington residents’ reproductive rights — despite how much she emphasizes advocating for Washington state over Washington D.C. In addition, Smiley will not advocate for the out-of-state patients seeking reproductive health care in Washington state.

This November, the fight for the Senate is about abortion. Even just a single issue like abortion and reproductive rights will be the driving factor for how many people will cast their vote. For those who are pro-choice and find issue with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, we strongly encourage voting for Murray. If Democrats successfully sustain (and possibly expand) the Senate majority, it’s much more likely that President Joe Biden will push legislation to codify abortion, mitigating the harm that has already come from the overturning of Roe.

Vote Murray.

Congressional District 7, U.S. Representative: Pramila Jayapal (D) and Cliff Moon (R)

Running against Republican challenger Cliff Moon, Rep. Pramila Jayapal is finishing up her third term in Congress, and we find her to be a strong representative for our district and deserving of reelection.

During her years in office, Jayapal has been a strong advocate for underserved communities and has accumulated an extensive amount of experience, from introducing Medicare for All to the House of Representatives, to advocating for immigrant communities, to being firmly pro-choice. In a year where abortion is at risk of being federally criminalized, it is imperative to vote for pro-choice and pro-abortion officials.

And in a booming tech city like Seattle, we find Jayapal’s commitment to antitrust legislation and accountability measures for gigantic corporations like Amazon and Microsoft to be meaningful and relevant as students in the University District.

As opposed to Cliff Moon, who comes with little to no experience, wishy-washy Republican talking points about freedom, America-first, “diversity” as a dog whistle, and suspicion about the 2020 election, Jayapal brings a firm, progressive voice who has been and will continue to be a strong representative for our district.

Vote Jayapal.

Secretary of State: Steve Hobbs (D) and Julie Anderson (Nonpartisan)

Incumbent Steve Hobbs will face off against nonpartisan challenger Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State. Hobbs — who was plucked from the state Senate and instated by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021 to replace longtime Secretary of State Kim Wyman — would be the first person of color elected to the position. As the current Pierce County auditor, Anderson brings experience in election supervision and management, one of the key responsibilities of the Secretary of State.

While both candidates vouch for voting accessibility and security, Hobbs has proved in his short tenure thus far that he can withstand the partisan winds that pervade the current discourse on election security. In February, Hobbs was quick to speak out against the Ferry County commission’s decision to unplug a state-provided cybersecurity device from the county network after the predominately Republican commission voiced unfounded distrust.

Although Anderson possesses a wealth of experience in election management, Hobbs, too, has the April special election and August primary election under his belt as the incumbent. And importantly, we believe Hobbs is better equipped to handle the increasing politicization of elections, as his background as a state senator lends him the nose to sniff out the politics — though we acknowledge his questionable voting record against fellow Democrats’ climate bills.

We are positive Washington state’s recent success in voter engagement and turnout will continue under Anderson or Hobbs, but the latter has proven in the last year that he is well-suited for the job and deserving of another term.

Vote Hobbs.

All candidates up for election in the 43rd legislative district, representing the larger portion of U-District and Capitol Hill, are Democrats running unopposed. Given all are running unopposed, we have outlined either issues that we find with the candidate, or promises we hope to hold them accountable for.

Legislative District 43, State Senate: Jamie Pedersen (D)

Jamie Pedersen is a born and raised Washingtonian and member of the LGBTQIA+ community. Pedersen has worked for the 43rd legislative district since 2007, and has held the state Senate position since 2013.

As state senator, Pedersen has worked on “gun safety, police accountability, criminal justice reform, abortion rights, and transgender protections,” as stated by VoteWA. Because of Pedersen’s history, and the pertinence of his agenda for UW students, The Daily Editorial Board endorses Pedersen, and is dedicated to holding Pedersen accountable for his continued advocacy on these issues.

Vote Pedersen.

Legislative District 43, State House Position 1: Nicole Macri (D)

Nicole Macri, also born and raised in Washington, has held this position since 2017. During her time in the House, Macri has largely advocated for affordable housing, people experiencing homelessness, gun control, and reproductive rights. The Daily Editorial Board endorses Macri, and will hold her accountable to advocate for these issues largely impacting UW students.

Vote Macri

Legislative District 43, State House Position 2: Frank Chopp (D)

Frank Chopp was first elected to the House in 1994 and as speaker of the House in 1999. After graduating from UW, Chopp passionately pursued social work and activism.

In March, Chopp attempted to funnel 2 million dollars of taxpayer money into the Low Income Housing Institute, a nonprofit he co-founded, citing the City of Seattle’s inaction with the money. Regardless of Chopp’s intentions, The Daily Editorial Board urges him to practice fair and transparent governance, especially when taxpayer money is at stake.

That said, Chopp has actively advocated for lowering tuition for low-income students, an issue that affects many UW students. The Daily Editorial Board endorses Frank Chopp, and will hold him accountable in continuing his work on low-income advocacy, clean electricity, and reproductive rights.

Vote Chopp.

District 46, State Senate: Matt Gross (D) and Javier Valdez (D)

In the 46th district, which represents part of the U-District along with the Laurelhurst neighborhood, two Democratic candidates are running for state Senate: Javier Valdez and Matt Gross. Both candidates successfully address pressing issues, but we are endorsing Valdez as we believe he is best fit for the concerns of UW students.

Valdez is endorsed by Planned Parenthood and well addresses the concerns of reproductive health. And governing at a state level, we believe he is better equipped to make decisions that will mitigate the negative effects of Roe v. Wade being overturned. In addition, Valdez has previously and presently shown support to repeal the affirmative action ban, Initiative 200, an action we highly support. Valdez has also prioritized gun control as one of his key concerns. In light of recent safety concerns on and near the UW campus and incidences of gun violence, we believe Valdez would better advocate for the safety of UW students.

Vote Valdez.

District 46, State House Position 1: Gerry Pollet (D)

Pollet, UW Public Health faculty member, has been a state representative since 2012, and is running unopposed after Hadeel Jeanne withdrew from the race. The Daily Editorial Board endorses Pollet, thanks to his strong advocacy for college students and higher education.

In Pollet’s time in office, he has pushed for legislation on climate change, supported public education, COVID-19 relief, and affordable higher education. Additionally Pollet has received endorsements from Rep. Jayapal, Planned Parenthood, Washington Conservation Voters, Labor Council, and the Alliance for Gun Responsibility. Given many of these issues affect UW students, The Daily Editorial Board will hold Pollet accountable for continuing these efforts.

Vote Pollet.

District 46, State House Position 2: Darya Farivar (D) and Lelach Rave (D)

Both Darya Farivar and Lelach Rave are first-time candidates with strong agendas that address issues relevant to UW students.

The Daily Editorial Board endorses Farivar for House Position 2. Rave’s stances on housing and homelessness are particularly what drove this decision. Her pro-landlord stance, relative to Farivar, runs counter to UW students who predominantly rent. Additionally, Farivar has been endorsed by not only all of the Democratic organizations in the 46th district, but also by Planned Parenthood and many pro-choice organizations in the Seattle area. In light of this and Farivar’s promises made on the campaign trail for improved reproductive health care and housing affordability, we believe Farivar would be a stronger advocate for UW students.

Additionally, Farivar’s age better represents that of the UW student population, and if elected, would be the first Middle Eastern woman elected to the Washington State Legislature.

Vote Farivar.

King County, Prosecuting Attorney: Jim Ferrell and Leesa Manion

Two candidates, Jim Ferrell and Leesa Manion, are running to head the prosecuting attorney’s office in King County, arguably the most consequential vote on the ballot when it comes to our county’s future regarding incarceration, crime, and reformism.

Both Ferrell and Manion come with extensive experience, with Ferrell having 19 years of experience as a prosecutor and Manion being deputy prosecutor for 27 years — as well as 15 years as chief of staff to the King County prosecutor’s office. However, they offer two vastly diverging perspectives on policing and crime.

Ferrell brings a status quo, pro-jailing approach that feels reminiscent of the “tough on crime” era of the 1990s. This simply continues the fearmongering on crime, thus promoting our carceral history of creating “justice” by simply throwing all offenders into a cage and calling it a day. Our community deserves better than this.

Manion brings a much more reformist approach and is committed to crime prevention measures through approaches that go beyond punishment. She aims to create solutions by addressing the roots of issues like gun violence and community safety. Manion is endorsed by several Washington state district Democratic party organizations, elected officials, judges, labor unions, the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, the Washington Education Association, progressive King County Councilor Girmay Zahilay — and even musician John Legend. If elected, Manion would be the first woman and person of color elected to the position.

Vote Manion.

City of Seattle, Proposition 1A and 1B

The recent national push to adopt new voting systems has arrived in Seattle in the form of Propositions 1A and 1B. This coming election, Seattleites are faced with the choice to (1) overhaul the current voting system, and (2) if so, whether to adopt approval voting or ranked-choice voting.

Approval voting, or Proposition 1A, allows voters to choose as many candidates as they like on the ballot, with “the two candidates receiving the most votes for each office [advancing] to the general election,” according to King County. Ranked-choice voting, or Proposition 1B, on the other hand, allows voters to rank the candidates in order of preference.

Though adopting a novel voting system sounds promising, now is not the time. Despite the benefits that come with new voting systems like ranked-choice, the potential downsides quickly nullify any upsides.

Introducing a wholly new voting system in Seattle runs the risk of confusing many voters, particularly non-English speakers, and the city will incur significant outreach and education costs — which come out of taxpayers’ wallets. More importantly, public trust in government is at a historic low and election skepticism is rampant. A new voting system in Seattle will undoubtedly become a scapegoat for election skeptics and conspiracists to question the voting system’s legitimacy. A marginally improved voting system is not worth the risk of eroding public trust, and consequently, voter turnout.

The ballot asks voters to adopt either approval voting or ranked-choice voting, regardless of their stance on the first question. Both options may be effective against the polarization that results from pitting one candidate against another. That being said, we believe ranked-choice voting is the more reliable option, as it gives weight to voters’ preferences unlike approval voting.

Vote No and vote for Proposition 1B.

King County, Proposition No. 1

King County Proposition 1 aims to raise the property tax levy of the Conservation Futures program to 6.25 cents per $1000 of assessed valuation — about an additional $22 annually for the homeowner of a $694,000 house — in order to acquire and protect natural land in the county for conservation and public use.

The program uses its funding to preserve land for trails, parks, and habitat preservation, boasting a long list of past projects including Discovery Park’s Capehart Forest, the Olympic Sculpture Park, and Cougar Mountain, to name just a few.

Importantly, the Conservation Futures tax levy will also advance further conservation of local salmon habitat, a crucial step for reversing the precipitous decline of salmon returning to Lake Washington in recent years.

Fish can’t vote, but you can. Vote Approve.

Editorials are written, edited, and approved by Opinion Editor Mary Murphy, Development Editor Sarah Kahle, Copy Chief Miki Kusunose, Managing Editor Deborah Kwon, and Sports Editor Sydney Nash, and reflect the opinions of The Daily Editorial Board.

Reach The Daily Editorial Board at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thedaily

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by clicking here.