The future of Ukraine is on our ballots

Editor’s note: Our world is complex. The Global Watchdawg fetches events from across the globe, aims to build relevance to the UW community, and strives for action through the lens of geopolitical pragmatism.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal recently released a letter to President Biden, where she put her and several other Democrat representatives’ weak stances on Ukraine on full display.

In the letter, Jayapal urged Biden to “explore prospects for a new European security arrangement acceptable to all parties that will allow for a sovereign and independent Ukraine.”

Only after receiving considerable backlash did she revoke the letter, blaming the release on her staff.

The fact that this letter was even drafted and published is a large stain on the Democrats’ track record this upcoming midterm. Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, a signee on the letter, even doubled down on his stance.

While I don’t believe that those who support this letter are necessarily Putin apologists, this type of sentiment is giving Russian propagandists a field day.

Some leaders like Rep. Kevin McCarthy on the political right are playing right into Russia’s hands by suggesting we cut aid to Ukraine.

I wholeheartedly support diplomacy. If there was some sort of negotiation to return seized Ukrainian land and call forth a ceasefire and save lives, I would back it.

However, besides asking Biden to consider other options, this letter does absolutely nothing to add to our current foreign policy. We would’ve already accepted reasonable terms if it were an option.

In this situation, as it stands, the diplomatic solution isn't to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine with territorial concessions with the Russian government, nor is it to cut aid to Ukrainian soldiers.

In fact, the enabling of Russian aggression is among the most non-diplomatic and morally unjustified stances I could think of, second to contributing to said aggression.

It is astonishing that even some reputable foreign policy thinkers believe we should reconsider our strong military backing behind Ukraine and pursue other routes to ending this war right now.

The current war hasn’t even passed a year now and we are already considering cutting our losses?

Between political instability in the Kremlin and the economic downward spiral in Russia, I have good reason to believe this war can end with a Ukrainian victory within the upcoming years.

A majority of Ukrainians have recently indicated that they are willing to fight until they win, which includes retaking Ukrainian land annexed by Russia.

While this condition remains true, it’s not only in Ukraine’s best interest to keep fighting, but also it’s in our best interest to keep supplying humanitarian aid and military support.

To those who say we are funding the military industrial complex at the expense of innocent Ukrainian lives, let’s not shift blame and forget who started this war.

Russia has shown that, despite soldier casualties in the tens of thousands (according to the Ukrainian government), over a thousand destroyed tanks, and a laundry list of sanctions weakening the Russian economy — the annexation of four Ukrainian territories was supposedly a big enough win for them.

Why would we stop supporting Ukraine’s military after Russia has effectively achieved a large part of its original goals?

With this mentality, any malevolent country that seeks to seize sovereign land could use military force, hold a tampered referendum, and plead for “diplomacy and negotiations” from the international community after the fact.

If Russia truly wanted to incorporate the citizens of the Donbas and Luhansk regions, they would’ve pursued free and fair elections in those regions before resorting to military action.

It’s true that Ukraine has problems with corruption and far-right fascist movements. It would be foolish not to acknowledge the shortcomings of a country we are backing.

However, the direction the government has taken after Euromaidan is one we should encourage.

If we are truly striving toward a paragon of freedom and democracy, the creation and preservation of a free and democratic Ukraine becomes a domestic issue.

We’ve had the privilege of being at least an ocean away from every major modern world conflict in history.

It can be easy to forget that the pivotal political and economic allies we’ve made over the past century can be largely attributed to the U.S. support of the Allies in World War II.

The rise of an “America First” mentality is ignoring the long and important history we have had with regard to our foreign policy.

After the midterms pass, I hope that Jayapal and the rest of the Democrats who signed the initial letter do not trade their support for Ukraine for political brownie points.

And, as it stands right now, voting for the Democrats over Republicans in the upcoming midterms on this time-sensitive issue is the most pragmatic way to continue supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

