The hidden economic crisis nobody is talking about

Editor’s Note: “Keep the Change” relates political economic concepts to the Seattle metropolitan area. Today in the United States, there is a widening gap in our politics and our economy. Addressing the everyday struggles of our community, this column seeks to bridge the divide by exploring the socially conscious and fiscally responsible. Embrace a winning politics of inclusive growth and equal opportunity, and you might just keep the change you make.

You know that feeling when you’re about to fall asleep, and your brain sends a signal to the body that it just tripped and fell? The sensation that causes you to jolt upright in your bed?

It is also the new floor of the American economy. It’s in free fall, and it’s only falling faster with each passing day.

It’s not what you own, it’s what you owe that makes debt a creeping threat. If you’re not in debt, someone you know probably is. Caused by credit cards, medical expenses, student loans, not helped by climbing interest rates, debt is an issue faced by a majority of Americans, and those with the most of it, are usually college students like us.

It is almost invisible to the naked eye, but in the aggregate, the consumer debt crisis tells all about the United States economy’s actual stability.

“If you have debt that you can't pay off, that can affect your credit score and that can make it more difficult to take out a loan at a reasonable interest rate in order to borrow money to invest in other things,” Rebecca Thorpe, associate professor of political science at UW, said. “If people need to borrow money, they can be trapped in predatory types of arrangements.”

Thorpe went on to explain how all of these complications with debt contribute to the overall cycle of poverty in the United States. For example, a payday loan can end up costing 200 to 300% more than the initial loan actually cost, and banks charge overdraft fees as well, which ends up contributing to the cycle of poverty.

Why should you care now? This cycle is only worsening. During the pandemic, credit card debt plummeted.

This change could be due to the stimulus checks that went into our pockets, or a form of direct cash transfer, but since going back to work, credit card debt is surging to previous levels.

“Wages are stagnant while the costs of living have increased dramatically,” Thorpe said. “Particularly, the cost of things like medical expenses. If you're fortunate enough to have insurance, [that] can be bankrupting for some people.”

A survey of 1,250 Americans conducted last year found that 56% of American adults owe medical debt, 25% of Americans owe $10,000 or more, and emergency room visits contributed to medical debt for 44% of those surveyed.

Unexpected medical expenses pull the rug out from under the two-thirds of Americans who live paycheck-to-paycheck, and since the pandemic, these expenses have only increased.

“Part of it is the current insurance system, and part of it is that Americans are prone to get sicker and are not living healthy lifestyles,” Thorpe said. “So, I think you'd have to try to address both of those issues as a two pronged strategy, in terms of reducing medical debt and preventing medical debt from bankrupting people and forcing them into that trap.”

There are a few practical ideas to manage medical debt on a national scale: set up a single payer system, establish rules so that insurance companies can pay a certain level, or the government could subsidize these costs.

Beside medical costs, there are other contributing factors to the state of debt in the United States, and this factor concerns most UW students.

As the price of tuition increases, the weight of student loans become more burdensome on people seeking to become educated and competitive in the labor market.

“The cost of college education has increased dramatically in the past couple of decades,” Thorpe said. “State legislatures have been cutting their budgets and the amount of money they're giving to higher education. So, public universities have been forced to increase tuition and push that cost onto students and families.”

As a way to make up for budget shortfalls after the 2008 financial crash, Washington state cut funding, causing the second highest tuition spike in the nation.

While discussing student loan forgiveness as a possible solution and big-ticket item for the Biden administration, Thorpe considers it a quick-fix for a larger long-term problem.

“People that are in college now and are taking out student loans, or will in the future, will also incur this debt and [student loan forgiveness] doesn't do anything right to help them,” Thorpe said. “A much broader, more comprehensive remedy would have to really address the root causes of the problem, which is that state governments are not contributing to higher education, not even close to the rates they used to in previous decades.”

As the current rate of debt continues to skyrocket post-pandemic, young students like us will be most affected in the long term.

While the state of debt is mostly due to things completely out of our control, such as an ongoing pandemic or tuition increases as a result of the still lingering 2008 economic crisis, we do have the class power to be critical about the economy and support a political agenda of livable wages, an affordable health care system, and access to higher education.

These reforms will bring a greater return on investment for us as workers, our economy, the government, and the communities we live in.

Being completely pessimistic may not be necessary, because debt is not all bad. It can reflect a healthy ability to credibly take out loans and pay them back.

But with slowed wage growth for workers, soaring costs of living, and predatory loans, many of us are not only living on borrowed time, but also borrowed money. An honest analysis is to recognize consumer debt levels for what they are: a ticking time bomb that can and should be defused.

Reach writer Thomas DuBeau at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thomas_dubeau

Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.