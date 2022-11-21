The intersectional identities of our idols

“The most beautiful thoughts are always besides the darkest”

These are the first concrete lyrics you hear if you pull up Kanye West’s 2018 album, “ye,” and press play on the opening track, “I Thought About Killing You.”

In 2018, this was a profound statement from the artist, especially when considering the essentially self-titled project featured an album cover stating, “I hate being Bi-Polar its awesome,” which served as West’s own version of public self-reflection.

Nearly half a decade later, this phrase has aged poorly, and while still moving to some, it now feels as if West was setting up rationalization for what his future self — what we’re seeing now — would say and do.

Since then, West, also known as Ye, has begun to figurehead several platforms, including, but not limited to, identifying himself as a modern day Messiah, supporting Trump’s presidency,campaigning his new Donda Academy, and outputting his own fashion line, all while still making music.

Capitalism seems to front Ye’s pervasiveness into so many sectors of life. Since when was it so possible for our favorite singers to also be a candidate on our ballot or the label on our clothes?

To what extent should we consume his brand?

Part of what makes an artist so appealing is the content of their lyrics. When an artist becomes immersed and expressive about reality’s hardships, it creates a bond between the singer and the listener. It makes you feel heard.

However, as his “College Dropout” era of activism has frankly taken a turn for the worse recently, people have recently grown more skeptical of his words — or at least I would hope so.

In October, West and political commentator Candace Owens strutted the walkway wearing “White Lives Matter” T-shirts, promoting a slogan central to the alt-right’s destructive efforts.

This isn’t the first time Ye has done something of this caliber, as his offensive rhetoric can be traced back to 2018 when he stated slavery “sounds like a choice.” In addition, he recently tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.''

These comments are undeniably offensive to several communities, causing concern for those who don’t take Ye’s comments with a grain of salt.

His polarizing thoughts — linked with his mental health — have played a role in the break in his marriage and Yeezy brand deals. It’s not fair to attribute his whole personality to his disorder, however, it gives us leeway to explain some of his extreme claims.

But then again, his beliefs are backed by multiple groups of people who preach similar destructive rhetoric. So, who’s really the delusional one?

In a 2018 episode of the New York Times podcast, “Still Processing,” co-host and journalist Jenna Wortham aptly commented on Ye’s controversial views, stating, “This is the moment in his career that people aren’t willing to overlook the problematic parts of him that are now bigger than the interesting parts of him.”

Four years later, the problem has only gotten worse.

This all leads me to my main point — the size of the margin we’re willing to excuse a certain person's actions seems to be proportional to their fame. Because Ye is a creative genius in his field, we allow him to speak vastly on fields outside of his expertise. Is our margin of excuse too wide?

I’d argue yes. Just because “Flashing Lights” is your top streamed song on Spotify doesn’t mean you should vote Ye for president or believe that his offensive rhetoric is all part of some sort of “Jeen-Yuhs” plan that has a hidden meaning. So, yes, continue listening to his music, because it serves a different purpose than his political campaign. However, it’s important to be mindful when consuming his various platforms.

Naturally, we’d like to idolize people who we connect to on one front, but it’s important to humanize and criticize our idols whether they be musicians or politicians. We can’t conflate their several identities. Blind consumption results in the failure to hold ourselves and our idols to a higher standard.

Reach contributing writer Sarah Newman at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SarahNewman25

