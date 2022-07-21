The logical fallacies within Stuart Reges' take on land acknowledgement

In 2020, UW sent out a call to action, encouraging its affiliates to participate in a land acknowledgement of the Coast Salish people. Stuart Reges, computer science professor, took a different approach to addressing this call to action than most professors.

“I acknowledge that by the labor theory of property the Coast Salish people can claim historical ownership of almost none of the land currently occupied by the University of Washington,” Reges wrote in his syllabus.

This statement by Reges resulted in UW attempting to make accommodations for students who may have been uncomfortable by creating alternative instructors and class options, as well as forming a committee to consider disciplining him.

Reges then sued, arguing that his free speech rights had been violated.

Although a UW administrator has taken steps to retract these statements from Reges’ online syllabus, they have not terminated him based on these statements. UW has certainly not made it a mystery as to how they feel about Reges’ statements, but whether the university directly infringed on his right to free speech remains unclear.

Nevermind the argument of whether or not his freedom of speech has been infringed upon, let’s discuss the actual argument Reges makes and its disrespectful misrepresentation of Indigenous communities.

Reges’ case is based on John Locke’s labor theory of property. If you are fairly unfamiliar with this theory, don’t worry. The relatively obscure theory states that the right to property is obtained through mixing your labor with and cultivating land.

This interpretation by Reges is essentially saying that, because colonizers took the land that was first occupied by Native Americans and “cultivated” it through labor — or in some people’s opinions, abused it and gave rise to the Industrial Revolution — the land was rightfully the colonizer’s property.

Indigenous people, however, did in fact cultivate land and mix their labor with it before their land was stolen by colonizers.

Although this cultivation may not be to the ruthless extent that colonizers thought appropriate, there is still a very strong argument that by Locke’s theory, Indigenous people have always had ownership over their land.

Nonetheless, laissez faire capitalists have continued to use Locke’s theories to justify colonization and capitalism for decades.

While his argument is compelling, what Reges actively avoids in his use of Locke is that this theorist lived in a time before the Industrial Revolution, and ultimately had no perspective on what modern day capitalism would entail.

If Locke was alive in present day America, he would not only condemn the statements made by Reges, but also the way in which modern day capitalism has unfolded.

While, yes, Locke states that our right to property is obtained through labor, in the following lines of his “Two Treatises of Government,” Locke makes a disclaimer that is being excluded from this conversation, and one that perhaps Reges has failed to properly consider.

“For this Labour being the unquestionable Property of the Labourer, no man but he can have a right to what that is once joyned to, at least where there is enough, and as good left in common for others,” Locke wrote.

A popular interpretation of what Locke meant by this statement is that anyone can accumulate as much property as they would like — they have a right to this through labor — but only as long as there is enough property left for others.

Let us examine the current state of wealth and property distribution in the United States. Around 38 million people are food insecure, over half a million people are experiencing homelessness, and the top 5% of earners hold 65% of the total wealth in the United States.

By no means could Locke argue that there is enough left for others.

Capitalists and Reges have a point, but only if you can find it in yourself to excuse the negative consequences we have seen from capitalism in the United States caused by European colonization, especially in regard to the land and the climate crisis.

Indigenous people have historically held sustainable practices of cultivation and respect for land that would not have led to these inequalities we see today.

Although Reges makes a thought-provoking argument, his reasoning is based upon an outdated theory by a political theorist who could only loosely speculate what modern-day capitalism would look like.

In opting to spur controversy and garner attention, Reges does not consider the fact that Locke would have found faults both within the process of colonization and the fact that we have not sustainably habited our land.

Reges must come to terms with the fact that we have not only strayed away from Locke’s vision for the United States’ land, but we have also exploited it.

The argument made in his syllabus is not only weak, but also shows his lack of understanding as it has to do with the history of Indigenous people. Making a claim this large about colonization completely undermines all of the suffering Indigenous people endured.

Whether or not the land of UW was “rightfully” taken from Native Americans, Reges is taking multiple steps back in the progress we have made in listening to Indigenous voices by making these arguments.

