The most-used dating apps are not developed to service everyone equally

Right now, Tinder leads as the most downloaded dating app in the United States, followed by Bumble and Hinge, according to Statista. Statista also found that 48% of adults aged 18 to 29 have used dating apps as of October 2019. I can easily recall advertisements from Bumble targeting the UW community via flyers in our campus common areas reading something along the lines of “more than 30,000 people just arrived in Seattle and you’re still single; try Bumble.”
Everyone seems to know of Tinder’s existence, and most people who are looking to date are likely to have considered, even if just jokingly, giving the app a try. I, myself, have used dating apps.
While so many people consider using dating apps, there is often hesitation rooted in our identity beyond the fear of rejection. Yes, the fear of rejection, alone, is valid for giving pause, but some hesitations are unique and go unspoken because of how popular these kinds of platforms are. I would be afraid to vent about how my ethnicity or sexuality, for example, affects how people interact with my dating profile because it is easy to brush it off with excuses like “everyone experiences rejection” or “of course not everyone is going to like you.”
There are also many hesitations rooted in safety, especially for BIPoC folks, women and femmes, and queer individuals using the apps, all of whom experience rates of assault at a disproportionately higher rate. With the disproportionate instances of crimes against Black, Indigenous, and trans women and femmes being revealed and improperly addressed, someone with one or more of those identities, rightly so, may fear using dating apps and feel burdened with an extra responsibility to keep themselves safe.
To some extent, the developers of these platforms know that folks, especially women and femmes, are likely to experience fears regarding the app-based approach to dating. There have been some programs like Tinder Noonlight, which gives you discreet access to emergency services if needed. This makes it evident that those developing these platforms can address aspects of the user experience that have, in some cases, tainted the experience for BIPoC and queer folks, because the overall platform was not originally built to serve everyone.
To elaborate, Tinder most commonly advertises its service through the point of view of a heterosexual couple, and it wasn’t until 2019 that Tinder updated the app to include a variety of gender and sexuality identifiers. Moreover, when Bumble was developed, what set its service apart from others already available was that, in the name of “feminism,” girls got to message matches first. How that excludes homosexual couples speaks for itself.
Lindsay Vallejo, a fourth-year student, explained that she did not enjoy using Bumble because of its women-message-first feature, but has continued to actively use Tinder.
“It’s really easy to meet men on Tinder … which I was pretty reserved about at first,” Vallejo said. “You get used to it, though, so that is fine, but I still have yet to go on a formal date with a woman from Tinder, so it has its ups and downs.”
I am not the first to criticize the negative consequences of dating apps that could affect anyone, considering that users are encouraged to swipe on someone based on the first few seconds of seeing their photos. This dating style allows people to lean into ethnicity-based kinks, implicit biases, or simple superficialities. But this approach to dating does not need to be stuck in its ways of only working for a small group of people.
Quinn Rundell, a third-year student, shared that they had a more queer-inclusive experience on Hinge and were able to meet a partner through the app.
“I think I felt more validated and safer with being non-binary and queer on Hinge than on Tinder,” Rundell said. “Not to say queer people can’t use Tinder or they haven’t had success using Tinder, but in my experience, there are more cishet people on Tinder … that I have interacted with and didn’t have a good experience with.”
In all honesty, as a lesbian using dating apps (specifically using Tinder at one point and then moving on to try Bumble instead), I have felt dissatisfied. I have spent my whole life feeling less desirable to my broader community because of my skin color and, on top of that, have had a smaller dating pool because I’ve been queer in an unaccepting community. When I began using dating apps and noticed how Tinder and Bumble were not intended to cater to people like me, it only exacerbated these feelings.
“I feel like on Hinge, it’s more about getting to know people, like with all the different prompts,” Rundell said. “I feel like that is easier to set up to match with people who are more compatible with you, especially for dating … Creating space for everyone to use your dating app or working on dating apps that are safer spaces for queer people [should be kept in mind].”
The profiles that we create for ourselves on Hinge can better reflect uniqueness and personality due to the focus the app places on prompt-based profile builders that allow people to like someone’s profile before they see yours. In comparison, Tinder only allows space for an optional 500-character bio further down on users’ profiles.
Moreover, dating app developers and users should work to become more conscious of the heteronormativity and inauthenticity within our current dating culture. This way, we can learn how to adjust the platforms so that all people have better access and success. Online dating is not going to be a thing of the past any time soon, and many people have a desire to meet their partner.
Vallejo joked that she dislikes the concept of dating apps because meeting through a screen can be a lot less authentic. Nonetheless, she still suggests giving apps a try because you don’t have to stick with them if you don’t like them.
“Don't be afraid to be perceived,” Vallejo said. “Don't be a freaking creep; I think everyone should take that to heart … I don’t want you to come at me like that, respectfully.”
Reach writer Alena Alvarez-Saldivar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alenaasaladbar
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.