The nuances of President Biden's marijuana pardon

During the first week of October, President Biden tweeted, “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach.”

Following this initial statement, he tweeted a thread of steps on how he plans to achieve this.

Biden’s promises to pursue federal decriminalization of marijuana — as well as seek expungements for people with prior simple marijuana possession convictions –– are a result of an ongoing effort to make reparations to communities harmed by the war on drugs.

With these promises in mind, Biden’s recent policy is a great conversation starter, but not a fulfillment of either.

The Last Prisoner Project reports that Biden pardoned at least 6,500 people who were convicted of federal simple marijuana possession between 1992 and 2021, but since there is no one currently in federal custody for simple possession charges, this policy will result in few to no people being pardoned.

The reality is that the majority of federal cannabis charges are for distribution conspiracy or possession with intent to distribute.

“Pardoning people in federal prison on simple marijuana possession — that's not very many people in the scheme of how many people are incarcerated, but for the president to take that action is symbolic,” Ann Frost, a professor in the law, societies & justice department, said.

To Biden's credit, it does carry weight that he is declaring a policy suggestion. However, it is unlikely that his declarations will result in swaying governors who did not already support the decriminalization of marijuana.

With midterms on the horizon, Biden’s recent positions will correlate to policy around marijuana being on the minds of voters.

For us in Washington, our public policy around cannabis will be effectively unchanged by Biden’s announcement, given that marijuana is already legal for both medicinal and recreational use.

Following an era in Washington when almost exclusively Black and Brown community members were criminalized for marijuana use, now white folks are predominantly the ones who are profiting from the legalization of marijuana and the growing cannabis industry.

“There is a lot of political maneuvering behind this move, because I don’t think that Biden is the biggest advocate or supporter of reform of this type in many ways,” Frost said.

Frost believes it will draw approval in some states, but may also be dismissed as a distraction from the aspects of Biden’s presidency that aren’t popular with the public.

Sociology professor Alexes Harris has highlighted how Washington state, in particular, displays the benefits that can come from decriminalization or legalizing marijuana usage and possession.

Notably, it removes people from incarceration, expunges cannabis convictions from their footprint, and generates a lot of tax revenue that can be recycled into repairing the community.

None of this, however, fully remedies the harm inflicted by war on drugs.

The state-sanctioned terrorism that Black and Brown communities experienced because of the war on drugs is still lingering. The Sentencing Project reports that almost half of the people in federal prisons are incarcerated for a drug offense.

In the current decade, the number of people in state prisons for drug offenses is eight times greater than in 1980. Additionally, one in every 10 Black men in his thirties is incarcerated on any given day, and BIPoC youth make up two thirds of youth detention.

This move by the Biden administration is no doubt a calculated move. Some people may believe Biden is taking a huge step, but in reality, this is only a baby step in addressing an issue that has lingered since Nixon’s administration.

“With this announcement from [Biden], we see how politicized cannabis use is, and it’s due to the negative racialization of people associated with cannabis,” Harris said. “I would ask people to really think about what [the] war on drugs has done to our communities, and Washington, to me, is still interesting, because even though we have accomplished the legalization of cannabis, very, very few Black or BIPoC own cannabis shops or farms … we see mostly white and middle to upper class folks benefiting from legalization,”

Reach writer Alena Alvarez-Saldivar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alenaasaladbar

