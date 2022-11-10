The paradox of ‘Mary Sue’

In the 1970s, when “Star Trek” fan fiction writers submitted their pieces to one of the first fan zines in the franchise, there seemed to be a pattern.

They all had the same plot structure: a woman would board the“Enterprise” and be immediately swarmed with the men of the ship, simply because of her beauty and virtue, only to die at the end, loved by all.

In 1973, a satirical piece written by a fan named Paula Smith, criticized this specific type of fan fiction, and the term “Mary Sue” was coined.

Today, “Mary Sue” is considered a character who is all-around perfect — not only incredibly smart, but also skilled, flawless, and desired by all.

A “Mary Sue” has also been seen as a character who is hated for their talent or virtue: think Harry Potter, Rory Gilmore, or Luke Skywalker.

Interestingly enough, this archetype was originally meant for James Kirk, one of the main characters in “Star Trek.” But because primarily young female fans curated this character in their transformative works, it has not been associated with such.

“I'd define a ‘Mary Sue’ as a perfected, self-insert protagonist used in fan fiction to explore a created world in safety,” Regina Yung Lee, associate teaching professor of gender, women & sexuality studies, said in an email. “[She] is considered a hallmark of bad fan fiction.”

Lee, who teaches “Introduction to Gender and Fandom,” explains that this term has evolved to become attached to almost every original female character.

“If that is the case, then given the demographic spread of fandom, we may indeed be facing some internalized misogyny,” Lee said.

While this is based on observation rather than a claim backed by research, these beliefs are still notable in many fan spaces.

Perhaps the two most controversial modern examples are Captain Marvel from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Rey Skywalker of “Star Wars.”

Both are female, attractive, and talented. Fans often argue that they are bland characters who didn’t work for their skills. Those who disagree, point out that their male counterparts, Tony Stark and Luke Skywalker, respectively, don’t receive the same backlash.

The public has decided that women's desires and personal goals must be centered around men. When they are left out in traditional “male spaces” like sci-fi, sports, and action, the only way to fit in is to be desired and respected by the men already established in the story.

As discussed in Lee’s class, when a man writes a “Mary Sue,” he is writing the perfect woman. When a woman is writing a “Mary Sue,” she is writing herself.

According to Jessica Toomer of SYFY WIRE, the reason why young authors write themselves as “Mary Sues” is to “assume creative control of these universes, and … gift themselves the representation they’re not finding in the original art.”

The question is, then: What notions have caused this dynamic?

“It certainly seems that feminized wish fulfillment is still being derived from secondhand extrapolation of women's desires, wants, and goals,” Lee said. “That is, a lot of potential ‘Sues’ seem made from what people think women want to be and become.”

Another primary example of this, Lee argues, is the “Manic Pixie Dream Girl.” She’s a character who is often beautiful, quirky, and energetic — acting completely opposite of her male counterpart.

She serves to be a complement to the male protagonist, and help him achieve his arc, with no goals for herself.

To me, this concept is a tough one to create a concrete answer for. “Mary Sues” certainly exist, and audiences dislike them because they lack substance and misrepresent real life experiences.

However, it is impossible to ignore the intersection of gender and how solid female characters are being discredited simply because they don’t fit the standards tethered to what men want.

“I think of the ‘Mary Sue’ as a stage most writers go through,” Lee said. “If we're young and lucky, we don't know enough about the world as beginning writers to create anything original outside of our own personal experiences.”

“Mary Sue” facilitates a safe space for young female writers to feel included in a world that doesn’t accept or respect them. Yes, it’s the product of bad writing, but there’s not much else for these writers to depend on when perfect male characters are continuously adored.

Lee perfectly encompassed the paradox of the “Mary Sue” with this joke: “What do you call a male ‘Mary Sue?’ The protagonist.”

Reach writer Sophie Knight at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @knightsophie13

